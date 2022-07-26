Advanced Instruments Introduces the OsmoPRO® MAX Automated Osmometer to Maximize Clinical Lab Productivity

Our newest osmometer delivers the automation and data management capabilities modern clinical labs require to free up tech time, improve result turnaround times, reduce errors, and ensure effortless compliance.

NORWOOD, Mass., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Instruments announced today at the American Association for Clinical Chemistry trade show in Chicago the newest addition to its clinical line of freezing point osmometers, the OsmoPRO MAX Automated Osmometer.

As the leading authority in osmometry, Advanced Instruments designed the OsmoPRO® MAX for clinical laboratories of all sizes seeking higher productivity through automation. The instrument's innovative flow-through technology eliminates manual pipetting and consumables, allowing testing to begin with the push of a button.