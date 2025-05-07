Advanced Distribution Management System Market worth $7.41 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Advanced Distribution Management System Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 3.52 billion in 2025 to USD 7.41 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. The advanced distribution management system (ADMS) market is advancing rapidly, driven by the integration of complex technologies, increasing grid decentralization, and rising renewable energy. Utilities are adopting ADMS to reduce costs, improve grid visibility, and manage dynamic energy demands, including electric vehicle charging. Emerging markets in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America are accelerating smart grid modernization. New ADMS solutions feature AI, machine learning (ML), and cybersecurity measures, supported by strategic utility-technology partnerships focused on scalable, modular innovations.

Solutions Segment, by Offering

The solutions segment gained a larger market share in 2024, driven by the crucial role of solutions, including energy management systems, outage management, and distributed energy resources management systems, in optimizing electrical distribution networks. These software solutions enable utilities to effectively monitor and control grid operations in real time, with distributed energy resources management systems experiencing the highest growth rate. They address the complexity and decentralization of power grids, particularly with increased renewable energy inputs. Advancements in outage detection, fault isolation, and machine learning enhance the value of ADMS solutions, allowing utilities to manage disruptions proactively. This flexibility and the demand for grid modernization support the growing implementation of these solutions, allowing the solutions segment to hold a prominent share of the ADMS market.

Cloud-based segment to exhibit higher CAGR in advanced distribution management system market, by deployment, during the forecast period.

Cloud-based deployment in ADMS is rapidly growing and is projected to increase at a higher CAGR from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by utilities' need for streamlined operations, scalability, and real-time data analytics. Advanced management of the grid to support distributed and renewable resources is facilitated by cloud-based ADMS platforms. The push for a resilient smart grid infrastructure and the cost-effectiveness of cloud solutions are attracting utilities. Innovations in safety protocols have also improved data privacy, further encouraging the transition to cloud-based systems. Overall, this trend signifies a strategic shift in transforming energy distribution grids to meet the evolving demands of the energy sector.

North America to be major market during forecast period

North America held the largest share of the global market in 2024, and a similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period due to the early adoption of cloud-based technologies and IoT by the US. The region consists of developed economies, such as the US and Canada, which have undergone digitalization to a large extent. The presence of major market players in the region, such as General Electric Company, Oracle, Itron, and ETAP, has been the key factor that has driven the market expansion. North America has long been at the forefront of smart grid technology adoption, and most utilities in the region are now either fully deployed or in the implementation or planning stages of full-scale rollouts. The large investor-owned utilities in the US market would largely drive the continued growth in North America in the next few years.

Key Players

Key players who dominate the ADMS market include Hitachi Energy Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Honeywell International Inc. (US), and General Electric Company (US). Organizations are enhancing their presence through strategic initiatives such as product development, acquisitions, and partnerships. They invest in next-generation technologies such as AI energy management, grid-edge intelligence, and advanced analytics to improve efficiency and gain real-time insights. Their strategies also include diversifying services into areas such as demand response and decarbonization solutions for both industrial and residential customers. Collaboration through joint ventures fosters innovation in hydrogen, battery storage, and carbon capture. These companies focus on regulatory compliance, customer-centric design, and digital transformation to stay ahead in policy developments and market trends, ultimately creating long-term value in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.

Hitachi Energy Ltd. (Switzerland)

Hitachi Energy Ltd. (Switzerland) is a leader in power technologies, offering end-to-end solutions for power grid management, particularly through its Network Manager SCADA platform. This cyber-secure system enables real-time monitoring and control of electrical power systems, enhancing operational efficiency and resilience. It integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure and offers comprehensive capabilities for modern distribution networks, including outage management.

Schneider Electric (France)

Schneider Electric (France) provides global energy management and automation solutions to make energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Operating in over 100 countries, the company specializes in power management, industrial automation, and building management through its EcoStruxure platform. It serves different clients and offers customized solutions for SMEs and large enterprises across two business segments: Energy Management and Industrial Automation.

