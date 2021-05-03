Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery and SciBase team up to raise awareness of skin cancer

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO:SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, announced today, on "Melanoma Monday", their joint efforts with Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery ("ADCS") - the premier dermatology network in the US with over 150 practices - to raise awareness of melanoma and educate around the dangers of the fastest growing and most deadly form of skin cancer to commemorate Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

Recent concerns over the magnitude of COVID-19's effect on the timely detection and management skin cancers led Dr. Matt Leavitt and Dr. James Solomon of ADCS to participate in research that was published in the January 19, 2021 edition of the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology (JAAD). Additionally, Dr. Solomon and Dr. Murray Cotter also participated in research that demonstrated the effectiveness of total-body skin cancer exams, which was published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology®, an American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Journal.

ADCS currently integrates Nevisense during routine total body skin cancer exams to offer their patients the most advanced technology for the earliest possible detection of melanoma. Melanoma is the deadliest and most aggressive form of skin cancer, but when detected early, treatment has a nearly 100% cure rate. Providing patients with Nevisense for early testing further supports ADCS' and SciBase's continued commitment to improving outcomes for both patients and providers.

"In our recent research published in JAAD, we saw the significant negative effect that COVID 19 has had on the rates of skin cancer diagnosis. The later skin cancer is diagnosed, the more difficult it is to treat. This makes it even more important to encourage people to get their skin cancer examinations as soon as possible," said Dr. Matt Leavitt, Executive Chairman and Founder of Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery.

Skin Cancer Statistics

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States and worldwide.

Over 90% of melanomas are associated to UV radiation exposure from the sun and tanning beds

Having 5 or more sunburns doubles your risk for melanoma.

Melanoma is almost 100% curable if detected early.

The number of new melanoma cases diagnosed is estimated to increase by almost 6% in 2021 in the U.S.

The number of melanoma deaths is expected to increase by almost 5% in 2021 in the U.S.

It is estimated that 207,390 new cases of melanoma, 101,280 noninvasive (in situ) and 106,110 invasive, will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2021.

1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70.

More than 2 people dies of skin cancer in the U.S. every hour.

"We know that our Nevisense system plays an important role in the early detection of melanoma, and we are very happy to work with ADCS in raising awareness of the importance of early detection. Hopefully, we can encourage those reluctant to visit a clinic due to the pandemic, to go ahead and book their total body skin exams," said Simon Grant, CEO of SciBase.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed and sells a unique point-of-care device for evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. Its first product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and inflammation. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

About Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is the largest dermatology practice in the country. We are committed to providing comprehensive and unparalleled dermatologic and aesthetic care in a welcoming and engaging environment, seeking to make each patient experience unique. We strive to combine the best of the art of medicine with the latest advances in research and technology in formulating individualized treatment plans to achieve the desired result with superior patient safety and privacy standards. To learn more about Advanced Dermatology, visit www.advancedderm.com or call 1-866-400-DERM.

