Advanced Dental Digital and Robotics Solutions Market worth $7.95 Bn by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Advanced Dental Digital and Robotics Solutions Market - (By Product (Robotics, Dental Digital Solutions (Equipment (Imaging Equipment, Manufacturing Equipment), Software (Dental Practice Management Software, Dental Clinical Software), Specialty Area (Orthodontics, Prosthodontics, Implantology, Other Specialty Areas)), By End-User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Advanced Dental Digital and Robotics Solutions Market is valued at US$ 3.79 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 7.95 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.74% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

Advanced Dental Digital and Robotics Solutions Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 3.79 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 7.95 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 8.74% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Product, End-User Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; Southeast Asia; South Korea Competitive Landscape 3M, 3Shape A/S, Acteon Group, Align Technology, Inc., Beijing Baihui Weikang Technology Co., Ltd., Cefla s.c., Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, Image Navigation, Midmark Corporation, Neocis, Inc., PLANMECA OY, Straumann Group, VATECH Co., Ltd., VideaHealth. And others.

Advanced Dental Digital and Robotics Solutions integrate advanced technologies, such as digital imaging, computer-aided design and manufacturing, robotics, and other digital solutions in dentistry. Dental items include equipment and consumables that aid in the treatment, prevention, and diagnosis of various disorders, such as gum disease, periodontitis, malocclusion, and cavities. Implants, periodontics, endodontics, prostheses, and whitening products are all available on the market. The multiple advantages of periodontics and endodontics, such as almost painless operations and cost-effectiveness, have expanded the popularity of these products.

Furthermore, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry and increased product releases by key industry participants are expected to drive market expansion. 3D scanning and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacture (CAD/CAM) technology, for example, have improved the precision and accuracy of dental operations, resulting in better patient results. Dental operations can be made less intrusive with advanced technologies, minimising patient discomfort and anxiety.

Automation with robotics can result in more efficient and comfortable treatments. The adoption of invisible orthodontics is one of the worldwide dentistry market trends. Invisible orthodontics has a number of advantages, including less irritation to the cheeks and gums, fewer visits to the dentist, easier removal of braces, and the option to customise braces based on patient needs. Such advantages contribute to the increased use of invisible orthodontic services in treating malocclusions.

List of Prominent Players in the Advanced Dental Digital and Robotics Solutions Market:

3M

3Shape A/S

Acteon Group

Align Technology, Inc.

Beijing Baihui Weikang Technology Co., Ltd.

Cefla s.c.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation

Image Navigation

Midmark Corporation

Neocis, Inc.

PLANMECA OY

Straumann Group

VATECH Co., Ltd.

VideaHealth

Others

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The rising prevalence of oral problems is the primary driver of global market expansion. Periodontal disease, tooth decay, and malocclusion are all significant factors in the growing demand and adoption of a wide range of prosthetics, implants, and intraoral scanners. Rapid technical breakthroughs in digital imaging, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and other fields continue to drive dental solution innovation. The advent of cutting-edge technology that improves diagnostic capabilities, treatment precision, and overall dental care has an impact on market dynamics.

Challenges:

Reimbursements and treatment costs are the most critical elements influencing patient services. However, the high cost of treatment and restricted reimbursement severely hinder market expansion, particularly in underdeveloped countries. The high cost causes treatment delays and cancellations, lowering consumable adoption significantly. Furthermore, the insurance available for therapy is substantially smaller than that provided for other disorders. The majority of these procedures are paid for out of cash or through private health insurance. As a result of such poor reimbursement and insurance patterns, patient treatments and visits to dentist offices are reduced, limiting global market growth.

Regional Trends:

Asia Pacific Advanced Dental Digital and Robotics Solutions Market is expected to register a major market revenue share and it is estimated to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. The increased acceptance of implants and orthodontics and expanding public awareness are linked with oral health. Furthermore, increased investments by important regional players are likely to drive market growth. The increased emphasis on personalised medicine, particularly the development of cell and gene therapies, increases the demand for specialised CDMO services. The Asia-Pacific area is heavily involved in these cutting-edge medicinal techniques.

Recent Developments:

In July 2022 , Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher) acquired Osteogenics Biomedical Inc., a firm focused on developing new regenerative treatments for implant dentistry physicians.

, Envista Holdings Corporation (Danaher) acquired Osteogenics Biomedical Inc., a firm focused on developing new regenerative treatments for implant dentistry physicians. In Nov 2022 , Align Technology and Desktop Metal announced a strategic collaboration to establish the Itero Element™ Flex as the preferred intraoral scanner for Desktop Labs' customers who serve general dentists in restorative dental procedures.

Segmentation of Advanced Dental Digital and Robotics Solutions Market-

By Product-

Robotics

Dental Digital Solutions Equipment Imaging Equipment Manufacturing Equipment Software

Dental Practice Management Software

Dental Clinical Software Specialty Area Orthodontics Prosthodontics Implantology Other Specialty Areas



By End-User-

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

