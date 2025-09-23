Aduna to support Prelude on improving its Advance Mobile-First Onboarding offering with Standardized Network APIs

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduna, the global aggregator of standardized network APIs, today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Prelude, a leader in mobile-first onboarding experience APIs and services. Prelude is trusted by more than 40 high-growth companies including BeReal, Feels, Bitstack, and Locket and has already enabled tens of millions of successful phone verifications.

Through this LOI, the companies will explore opportunities to integrate SIM Swap and Number Verification APIs into Prelude's platform starting in European markets. This would complement Prelude's existing portfolio of KYC, session management, contextualized fraud prevention, Silent Network Authentication (SNA), and multi-channel OTP delivery. Together, the collaboration aims to deliver enhanced trust, security, and reliability for developer teams driving seamless onboarding experiences across industries such as mobile apps, SaaS, and other digital services.

"Prelude is advancing beyond verification to shape the future of onboarding through a new category: Onboarding and Trust," said Matias Berny, CEO, Prelude. "Collaborating with Aduna allows us to explore new ways to strengthen our offering while continuing to provide developers with seamless, secure user experiences."

"Aduna is committed to enabling innovators like Prelude with streamlined access to standardized network APIs," said Anthony Bartolo, CEO, Aduna. "This collaboration reflects our mission to help developers and enterprises reduce fraud, accelerate onboarding, and scale trusted mobile experiences across markets."

For Aduna, the LOI highlights its strategic role in simplifying access to standardized network APIs across markets, starting with Germany and Spain. The collaboration also underscores the complementary strengths of both companies: Aduna's aggregation of operator-grade APIs and Prelude's trusted onboarding solutions built for agile developers.

About Prelude:

Prelude provides API-based onboarding solutions built for modern, mobile-first businesses. Its platform includes fraud detection and prevention, KYC, session management, multi-channel OTP delivery, and zero-SMS verification helping companies securely onboard users without friction across a wide range of industries, including mobile apps, SaaS, and other digital services.

About Aduna:

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Vodafone. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit adunaglobal.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710073/5502714/Aduna_Logo.jpg