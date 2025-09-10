Aduna Signs MoU with Sekura.id, now a part of XConnect, to accelerate network API commercialization

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduna, the global aggregator of standardized network APIs, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sekura.id, now a part of XConnect, a leading solution provider in mobile identity and numbering intelligence. The collaboration will accelerate the adoption of CAMARA-Compliant APIs such as Number Verification (NV), SIM Swap (SS), and Know Your Customer (KYC), while establishing a foundation to enable future APIs that support emerging digital identity, authentication, and fraud protection use cases. Together, the companies will help enterprises and operators strengthen digital trust, reduce fraud and scale secure services across industries.

Through the agreement, Aduna will provide streamlined access to standardized APIs via its single aggregation layer, reducing complexity for enterprises and accelerating time-to-market. By combining XConnect's global numbering intelligence with Sekura.id's proven expertise in API onboarding and in-life service enablement, the partnership creates a ready-made route for banks, fintechs, e-commerce platforms, and digital merchants to easily adopt robust mobile identity, authentication, and fraud-prevention services.

"Number Verification, SIM Swap and Know Your Customer APIs are essential to protecting consumers and enterprises from fraud," said Anthony Bartolo, CEO, Aduna, "By working with Sekura.id and XConnect, we can accelerate operator onboarding and scale trusted identity services worldwide."

"This unique partnership with Aduna allows operators to commercialise APIs faster than ever before by giving enterprises a simple, reliable way to reduce fraud while complying with increasing regulation and compliance challenges," said Eli Katz, CEO & Founder, XConnect. "Together, we are building a global foundation for secure identity services; combined with our number information services, this will enable customers to enhance their authentication portfolio and stay ahead in the evolving identity and validation space. Restoring trust in transactions is core to who we are, and this exciting collaboration only strengthens that mission."

The MoU provides a framework for collaboration on market enablement, operator onboarding, and enterprise engagement, paving the way for broader commercial launches in 2025.

About XConnect

XConnect, a wholly owned subsidiary of Somos Inc., is a leading provider of global numbering intelligence covering more than 240 territories, ensuring accuracy, reliability, and compliance for routing, rating, digital identity, and fraud prevention solutions. Sekura.id, part of XConnect, specialises in human-first mobile identity and antifraud network APIs. Partnering with over 100 mobile network operators, Sekura.id reaches more than 2 billion subscribers worldwide.

Together, XConnect and Sekura.id's unique, powerful combination of global numbering data and deep experience in antifraud network APIs enables mobile network operators, CPaaS providers, and enterprises to deliver trusted digital services through seamless, scalable, and secure harmonised network APIs - solutions which protect identities, prevent fraud, and deliver next-level customer experiences.

About Aduna

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit adunaglobal.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710073/5502714/Aduna_Logo.jpg