Aduna Accelerates Network API Commercialization in Brazil with Vivo, Claro, and TIM Brasil

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduna, the global aggregator of standardized network APIs, today announced strong momentum in Brazil, where all three major mobile network operators Vivo, Claro, and TIM Brasil are advancing their efforts to commercialize CAMARA-compliant APIs through direct collaboration with Aduna. A commercial launch is targeted for Q4 2025.

Brazil is recognized as one of the world's most advanced markets for CAMARA APIs, with all three operators already exposing services that directly address critical security needs. Fraud prevention remains a primary focus, with APIs such as Number Verification and SIM Swap detection enabling enterprises to protect customers from account takeovers, identity theft, and mobile fraud. These capabilities are particularly important in Brazil, where digital banking and mobile-first commerce are growing rapidly and require higher levels of trust and reliability.

By aligning around Aduna's aggregation model, Vivo, Claro, and TIM are creating a unified path for enterprises and developers to access these APIs across Brazil. This approach simplifies integration, reduces fragmentation, and accelerates the delivery of high-value use cases, ensuring that network intelligence can be deployed at scale to improve security, enable innovation, and strengthen digital trust across industries.

"Network APIs are a strategic component of our digital innovation roadmap," said Leonardo Silva, B2B´s Messaging, CPaaS and Open Gateway head, Vivo. "Partnering with Aduna allows us to extend these capabilities to a broader ecosystem of enterprises and developers, with the confidence of standardized, secure access."

"We view standardized APIs as a catalyst for cross-industry transformation," said Ageu Dantas, Head of Data Analytics, Claro. "With Aduna, we can streamline access and drive faster enterprise adoption at scale."

"Our commitment is to build an open and trusted API ecosystem," added Leonardo Siqueira, Data Monetization Director, TIM. "Collaborating with Aduna enables us to deliver greater value to our partners while accelerating time to market."

"Brazil is showing what's possible when operators align around global standards like CAMARA," said Anthony Bartolo, CEO, Aduna. "With strong support from Vivo, Claro, and TIM, the region is becoming a blueprint for commercializing network APIs at scale."

Aduna continues to expand across key markets, providing enterprises, platforms, and developers with a single, consistent interface to access high-value, standardized network capabilities from CSPs worldwide.

About Vivo (Telefônica Brasil)

Vivo, the commercial brand of Telefônica Brasil, is the leading telecommunications company in Brazil, providing mobile, fixed, broadband, and digital services to more than 116 million customers. A subsidiary of Telefónica Group, Vivo plays a central role in advancing Brazil's digital infrastructure and innovation agenda. The company is a pioneer in the adoption of emerging technologies, including 5G and network APIs, and is actively contributing to the global CAMARA initiative to enable standardized, secure network capabilities for enterprise and developer ecosystems.

About Claro Brasil

Claro is Latin America's largest telecommunications group and one of Brazil's biggest multi-service operators, with a presence in all regions of the country. It serves over 4,800 Brazilian municipalities, with its networks providing services to approximately 98% of the population. Claro offers integrated solutions for connectivity, entertainment, productivity, and digital services in a truly converged manner across multiple fixed and mobile platforms. Claro is the market leader in pay TV, fixed broadband, and is the fastest-growing mobile services provider. Through its "Claro empresas" brand, it also leads the business services segment, which includes cloud, telecom, IT, and network and application security offerings. Claro is also a key contributor to the CAMARA initiative, supporting the development and commercialization of standardized network APIs to enable secure, scalable enterprise solutions across industries.

About TIM Brasil

TIM Brasil is a leading telecommunications operator focused on mobile connectivity and digital innovation, serving over 60 million customers across the country. As part of the TIM Group, backed by Telecom Italia, the company is committed to accelerating Brazil's digital inclusion and technological advancement. TIM has been at the forefront of 5G deployment, sustainability leadership, and network modernization. It is also a strong supporter of open standards and a founding participant in the CAMARA initiative, working to expose standardized network APIs that enable secure, high-performance solutions for enterprises and developers.

About Aduna

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Vodafone. Aduna's developer partner platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch, and Vonage. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

