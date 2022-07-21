Adult Diaper Market Attracts Sizable Sales Opportunities due to Increasing Older Population, States TMR Study

21 Jul, 2022, 08:00 BST
- The global adult diaper market is estimated to be valued at US$ 19.0 Bn by 2031
- Rise in number of pregnancies and increased prevalence of dementia or incontinence are leading to increasing demand for adult diapers
- Surge in the older population in Asia Pacific is creating lucrative opportunities for the regional market
WILMINGTON, Del., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global adult diaper market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).
The TMR report offers exhaustive analysis of key factors impacting the growth trajectory of the adult diaper market including the growth drivers, growth restraints, challenges, and opportunities. This aside, readers gain access to a list of key players together with the volume, share, revenues, production, demand-supply ratio, and sales of each top adult diaper manufacturing company.
Leading adult diapers suppliers and manufacturers are focusing on the development of biodegradable and best adult diapers. Hence, they are increasing their investments in R&D projects. This aside, companies are executing different strategies such as new product launches and regional expansions in order to stay ahead of the competition. Such efforts are estimated to help in the rapid growth of the adult diaper market during the forecast period, according to analysts at TMR.
Adult Diaper Market: Key Findings
- As per the statistics by the National Library of Medicine, approximately 16% of female population below the age group of 30 experience the issue of incontinence. This huge percentage creates remarkable business opportunities for adult diaper manufacturers, notes a TMR study. Moreover, the analysts at TMR state that the companies are likely to observe a rise in the demand for adult diapers for women than the adult diapers for men, as women are more prone to bladder-related issues in comparison with the male population.
- The improving spending power of people from several developed and developing nations is impacting positively on the growth curve of the adult diaper market, state TMR analysts. Moreover, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has resulted into a surge in understanding among consumers about importance of health and hygiene. This factor, in turn, is fueling the growth opportunities in the adult diaper market. Hence, the global market is prognosticated to gain a valuation of US$ 19.0 Bn by 2031.
Adult Diaper Market: Growth Boosters
- Rise in the number of people suffering from dementia or incontinence is fueling the sales growth in the adult diaper market
- Increase in the global older population is bolstering the adult diaper market
- Surge in the rate of pregnancies around the world is resulting into profitable prospects in the global market for adult diaper
Adult Diaper Market: Regional Analysis
- The adult diaper market in Asia Pacific is expected to maintain its dominating position during the forecast period owing to many factors such as increase in the population across many regional nations including China, Japan, and India. Moreover, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand rapidly owing to a surge in the health awareness among the regional population.
- The market is estimated to gain profitable opportunities in North America due to many factors including a rise in the older population and increase in the consumer understanding about the advantages of adult diapers. Moreover, the existence of many key players is favoring the growth of the North America region, state analysts at TMR.
Adult Diaper Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- Kimberly-Clark
- Procter & Gamble
- Hengan International Group Co. Limited
- Ontex
- Daio Paper Corporation
- First Quality Enterprises Inc.
- Medline Industries Inc.
- Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.
- Essity
- Unicharm Corporation
Adult Diaper Market Segmentation
- Product Type
- Reusable
- Disposable Adult Diapers
- Swim Diapers
- Others (Incontinence Products, etc.)
- Style
- Pad Style
- Flat Style
- Pant Style
- By Consumer Group
- Men
- Women
- By Price
- Low (Below US$ 5)
- Medium (US$ 5 – US$ 10)
- High (Above US$ 10)
- By End-user
- Individual
- Commercial
- Hospitals
- Old Age Homes
- Distribution Channel
- Online
- E-commerce Sites
- Company Websites
- Offline
- Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
- Departmental Store
- Specialty Stores
- Regions Covered
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- MEA
- South America
