AdTheorent Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Driving the Next Generation of Digital Advertising Strategies

At its core, AdTheorent's ML platform combines millions of data attributes into precise and accurate adaptive models, each optimized to identify the right audiences to advance any given business goal and drive strong ROI/ROAS for digital advertisers. The platform consists of four sub-platforms: Campaign Management, Data Management, Precision Media Buying, and core Machine Learning. The company's approach relies on predictive targeting using statistical models instead of employing sensitive PII, 1:1 profile-based advertising, or cookie-based retargeting, approaches that can limit advertising scale, miss new customer opportunities and create privacy concerns. The company's unique ability to offer data science as a service (DSAS) without compromising security and privacy allows it to deliver superior results.

"AdTheorent offers custom ML-based campaign models as part of its service and can evaluate more than 1 million impressions per second to predict future actions. It offers these campaign-specific models in addition to numerous network-wide models that can eliminate digital advertising inefficiencies, such as fraud, un-safe content, poor viewability, and impression discrepancies," said Vikrant Gandhi, Senior Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan. " Extensive post-campaign analysis and focus on results-oriented KPIs in the pharmaceutical, financial services, dining, travel/tourism, retail, and consumer packaged goods verticals have been key to AdTheorent's success."

The company offers both a fully managed and a Direct Access version of its core predictive advertising offering. With regard to AdTheorent managed services, a results-driven programmatic advertising approach has enabled AdTheorent to consistently deliver higher value than what is possible from stand-alone programmatic solutions. This has fostered close collaborations between internal teams to drive the best possible performance for its solutions, from highly skilled ad operations and yield functions to elegant and award-winning creative design through Studio A\T. The company's strategy team works closely with its product and partnerships teams to develop vertical-specific solutions which leverage predictive AI and ML to address customers' exact needs.

AdTheorent Direct Access is available for customers who desire to access the company's industry-leading platform through their own trading and optimization teams. While Direct Access customers do not access certain value-added services which have made AdTheorent a leading performance-first digital advertising partner, they realize immediate results and drive unprecedented ROI/ROAS due to the myriad efficiencies and optimization enhancements possible only through AdTheorent's platform, as well as benefiting from Data Science as Service support not available through traditional "self-service" offerings.

"Regardless of the customer's transaction model – fully managed or AdTheorent Direct Access – AdTheorent's platform, services and tools make it possible for digital advertisers to realize unprecedented and measurable results based on their tangible business goals," said Gandhi. "AdTheorent has a well-considered approach to data use that accounts for all privacy considerations by vertical and presents industry-specific advertising solutions. Overall, its ability to offer vertical-specific solutions and superior platform features that drive real-world outcomes will keep AdTheorent at the forefront of the North American digital marketing solutions market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. It recognizes the superiority of the product/service as well as the overall customer, purchase, ownership, and service experience offered, which has resulted in the recipient company seeing above-market growth and greater share of wallet. The award lauds the growth, diversification, and sustainability strategies of the company.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About AdTheorent®

AdTheorent uses advanced machine learning technology and solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's industry-leading machine learning A\T Platform powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite allows advertisers to identify the most qualified individuals coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals. Commencing in early 2020, AdTheorent's award-winning A\T Platform and capabilities are available through a first-of-its-kind Direct Access offering. Direct Access gives brands and agencies user access to the AdTheorent platform to self-optimize KPI performance, delivery and costs, supplemented by a level of service not typically provided by self-service solutions.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was awarded "Best AI-Based Advertising Solution" (AI Breakthrough Awards) and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for two consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only five-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award". AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com.

