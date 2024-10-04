In the presence of Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the presence of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, appointed Modon Holding PSC as the master developer for the Ras El Hekma megaproject.

In addition to being master developer for the entire development spanning 170 million square metres, Modon Holding will undertake the responsibility of the developer role for the first phase of the envisaged city consisting of 50 million square metres.

ADQ Appoints Modon as Master Developer for Ras El Hekma Megaproject in Egypt

The remaining 120 million square metres, which are part of the master plan presented by Modon Holding, will be developed in partnership with prominent developers from Egypt, the UAE, and the international community under the oversight of the recently established ADQ subsidiary Ras El Hekma Urban Development Project Company and Modon Holding.

This iconic project represents a major milestone for Modon Holding by significantly increasing its land under development outside the UAE. Ras El Hekma is located around 350 kilometres northwest of Cairo and envisioned as a fully functional, smart, sustainable, and inclusive urban community situated against the scenic coastline.

The project is expected to become a powerful economic engine, with cumulative investments anticipated to reach US$110 billion by 2045, an annual GDP contribution of around US$25 billion, and approximately 750,000 jobs to be created, both directly and indirectly.

Upon completion, the development will be home to two million people and feature more than 40 kilometres of green spines, set to make Ras El Hekma the greenest megaproject in the region.

As a result of Ras El Hekma's location within a four-hour flight for over 400 million outbound tourists, the establishment of tourism infrastructure will be a priority during the first phases of the development, encompassing an international airport as well as high-speed rail connectivity. The masterplan also includes residential areas, office spaces, hospitality venues, retail, leisure, and recreation facilities.

Ras El Hekma will have an international marina and a special free zone. Additionally, Modon Holding will look to develop infrastructure to support a range of high-growth industries, including business services, financial services, light manufacturing, and technology.

His Excellency Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Modon Holding, said, "Ras El Hekma is destined to become a regional crown jewel in a country already famed for its rich and diverse attractions. Modon Holding is proud to bring this 170-million-square-metre visionary megaproject to life, leveraging our expertise and innovative approach. With our partners, we are poised to transform Ras El Hekma into a dynamic economic powerhouse and a global model for urban development."

His Excellency Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, said, "As a project of unprecedented scale and impact, Ras El Hekma will be a catalyst for the development of Egypt's economy by offering opportunities for businesses and stimulate tourism. Modon Holding brings a wealth of expertise in master planning and will pioneer state-of-the-art, innovative solutions, creating a destination that will deliver long-term value for Egypt and its people."

Bill O'Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said, "The Ras El Hekma destination is one of the Group's most significant investment and development projects outside the UAE. The project provides an incredible development pipeline, and Modon Holding looks forward to delivering a destination that will be an exceptional experience for visitors and residents alike."

During the ceremony, Modon Holding PSC engaged with the initial major partners to join in the development of the Ras El Hekma megaproject on Egypt's stunning Mediterranean coast.

Ras El Hekma is set to become a leading urban and tourist hub, boasting a wide array of attractions and amenities. Modon Holding aims to harness its large-scale development expertise, collaborating with local, regional, and global partners to bring this visionary destination masterplan to life.

These collaborative efforts, combined with a focus on diverse entertainment, sports, cultural events, and top-tier community management, will position Ras El Hekma as a premier Mediterranean destination.

While the immediate focus is on tourism and hospitality, Modon's long-term vision for the 170-square-metre site also includes business services, financial services, light manufacturing, and technology.

Modon Engages First Batch of Investors and Partners in Landmark Ceremony

On 4th October, in a momentous ceremony attended by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egyptian President His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Modon proudly initiated the engagement of its first group of investors and partners.

The event marked the signing of several significant agreements aimed at driving the development of the new destination:

- A framework agreement with Orascom Construction, designating them as one of the primary contractors for the initial phase of the project.

- A memorandum of understanding with Elsewedy Electric to explore opportunities for supplying building materials and collaborating on industrial parks, manufacturing, operations, and maintenance.

- A memorandum of understanding with Abu Dhabi Airports to collaborate in airport strategic planning, design, development, and operational support.

- A memorandum of understanding with TAQA to explore cooperation opportunities in relation to the development, financing, and operation of greenfield utilities infrastructure projects, water desalination projects, electricity transmission and distribution projects and wastewater projects.

- A memorandum of understanding with Valderrama for the development and operation of golf communities.

- A memorandum of understanding with e& Egypt to facilitate the design and implementation of smart city infrastructure, including digital connectivity, fiber networks, and 5G; smart building technologies and IoT-enabled solutions for residential and commercial properties; city-wide data collection, monitoring, and analytics systems; smart utilities, encompassing automated energy management, water, and waste systems; smart transportation systems; and any other mutually agreed smart city services.

- A memorandum of understanding with Candy International aims to explore luxury real estate development opportunities, leveraging Candy's extensive international reach.

- A memorandum of understanding with Montage International for the development and management of luxury hotels in Ras El Hekma.

- A memorandum of understanding with Accor and Ennismore to operate hotels and resorts in Ras El Hekma.

- Finally, a memorandum of understanding with Burjeel Holding to develop multi-specialty healthcare facilities, implement innovative healthcare solutions, provide medical training programmes, and collaborate on public health initiatives and community wellness programmes.

These strategic partnerships underscore Modon's commitment to creating a world-class destination, fostering innovation, and enhancing the quality of life for Ras El Hekma's future residents.

His Excellency Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, said, "Ras El Hekma represents a visionary and multifaceted endeavour that promises to make a substantial contribution to the Egyptian economy. Crafting a masterplan of such scale demands specialised expertise and capabilities across diverse industries, which can only be realised through robust strategic partnerships. We look forward to working with our partners present and future in harnessing the full potential of this extraordinary location."

Bill O'Regan, said, "Ras El Hekma is an extraordinarily ambitious and complex project that will significantly contribute to the Egyptian economy through various stages of planning, design, and construction, ultimately bringing this new destination to life. Developing and delivering a masterplan of this magnitude requires sector-specific expertise and capabilities across a wide range of industries and is achievable only through strong strategic partnerships."

About ADQ

Established in 2018, ADQ is an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company with a broad portfolio of major enterprises. Its investments span key sectors of the UAE's diversified economy including energy and utilities, food and agriculture, healthcare and life sciences, and transport and logistics, amongst others. As a strategic partner to the Government of Abu Dhabi, ADQ is committed to accelerating the transformation of the Emirate into a globally competitive and knowledge-based economy.

About Modon Holding

Modon develops vibrant communities, unique hospitality and lifestyle experiences, and world-class sports facilities. Based in Abu Dhabi, Modon Holding is a Private Joint Stock company listed on the ADX Growth Market with the shareholding of ADQ and the IHC Group being our majority shareholders. Through a diversified business portfolio in the UAE, we are engaged in strategic investment and innovation on an unrivalled scale, shaping future smart living. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

Ras El-Hekma Urban Development Project Company

A wholly owned subsidiary of ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, Ras El Hikma Urban Development Project Company S.A.E. (RED) is mandated to oversee the execution of the Ras El Hekma project, a 170 million square meter visionary megacity located on Egypt's north coast. Established in March 2024 and based in Egypt, RED holds the ownership rights of the Ras El-Hekma as well as responsibility for the implementation of the multi-phase project together with its partners, which include Modon Holding as the master developer.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2523688/Modon_ADQ.jpg