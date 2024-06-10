ADP Rings NASDAQ Opening Bell Celebrates 75 Years at the Forefront of Payroll & HR Innovation

Milestone anniversary marks ADP's enduring impact on the world of work through technological innovation, world-class service and unparalleled expertise bolstered by an industry-leading dataset

ROSELAND, N.J., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP®, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, marked its 75th anniversary by ringing the NASDAQ MarketSite Opening Bell on Monday, June 10, 2024. The ceremony signified ADP's longstanding history and meaningful impact in shaping the world of work. Since its inception in 1949, serving one client in New Jersey, to today with more than one million clients worldwide, ADP has always been focused on designing better ways to work.

"We are proud to celebrate 75 years at the forefront of workforce innovation, and we share this achievement with our talented associates and our valued clients who have trusted us to help them achieve their goals," said Maria Black, president and CEO, ADP. "This milestone validates our deep commitment to innovation and to keeping our clients and their employees at the center of our work, and we will continue to help them thrive as the needs of businesses evolve."

ADP's deep workforce dataset, technological innovations and industry expertise propelled the HCM industry through decades of change. ADP pioneered payroll outsourcing and was the first in the industry to deliver automation; the first HCM provider in the cloud; the first to provide a mobile HCM app; the first to create an online HCM app marketplace; and today, is leading HCM innovation with its generative AI solutions.

Building the Next Era of Workforce Technology with Generative AI

ADP continues to drive advancements through ongoing product enhancements, including generative AI-powered technology. ADP Assist was launched earlier this year as a cross-platform generative AI solution that enhances HR productivity, aids decision-making with data-driven insights, and streamlines day-to-day tasks with simple, natural language conversations.

Strengthened by its unparalleled expertise, ADP's unmatched HCM dataset is used to train the company's generative AI tools to anticipate what clients want and need, in order to deliver easy, smart, and human solutions for employers and employees.

Insights in Action: Decoding the Future of Work

Navigating the road ahead requires an understanding of the global trends shaping jobs, talent and technology. As the needs of businesses continue to change, ADP is committed to providing data and insights to help businesses make informed decisions. In the latest study from the ADP Research Institute® (ADP Research), analysis of 35,000 private-sector workers across 18 countries reveals how workers view AI and the role it will play in work over the next few years.

For more information and a deeper dive into the data, visit ADP Research's Data Lab. This study, along with other data-driven research will be included in Today at Work, Issue 6 due out on June 17, 2024.

