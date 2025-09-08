ADNOC Gas to Join FTSE Emerging Index, Unlocking Over $250 Million in Fund Investment

ADNOC Gas inclusion in FTSE Index reinforces UAE's capital market depth

Inclusion will take effect on September 22, 2025

Follows ADNOC Gas' successful MSCI Emerging Markets Index inclusion in June

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADNOC Gas plc and its subsidiaries (together, "ADNOC Gas" or the "Company") (ADX: ADNOCGAS) (ISIN: AEE01195A234) today announced that its shares have been selected for inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Index (the "Index") - part of the FTSE Russell Global Equity Index Series (GEIS) - with inclusion effective when markets open on September 22, 2025.

ADNOC Gas believes this milestone will enhance its visibility among global institutional investors, broaden its shareholder base, and support liquidity on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Market analysts estimate that inclusion may result in up to $250 million in incremental investment. The FTSE Emerging Index is widely tracked by international investors and measures the performance of large and mid-cap companies across advanced and secondary emerging markets within the FTSE GEIS.

Fatema Mohamed Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, said: "Joining the FTSE Emerging Index is a strong endorsement of ADNOC Gas' fundamentals and consistent delivery on our strategy. This achievement reinforces our ambition to diversify our institutional investor base, enhance liquidity, and elevate our global investment profile. It follows our recent inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and reflects market confidence in our growth trajectory. With a robust pipeline of strategic projects, including $20 billion in planned capital expenditure, and a clear pathway to deliver over 40% EBITDA growth by 2029 versus 2023, we remain committed to creating long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders."

With greater exposure to institutional investors, ADNOC Gas expects increased liquidity, deeper market penetration, and enhanced stock visibility - further solidifying its position as a leading energy player in the global market.

About ADNOC Gas

ADNOC Gas, listed on the ADX (ADX symbol: "ADNOCGAS" / ISIN: "AEE01195A234"), is a world-class, large-scale integrated gas processing and sales company operating across the gas value chain, from receipt of feedstock from ADNOC through large, long-life operations for gas processing and fractionation to the sale of products to domestic and international customers. ADNOC Gas supplies approximately 60% of the UAE's sales gas needs and supplies end-customers in over 20 countries. To find out more, visit: www.adnocgas.ae

Cautionary note:

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of ADNOC Gas. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. ADNOC Gas does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or other information. Results could differ materially from those stated, implied, or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Richard Griffith

Vice President, Investor Relations

+971 (2) 6037445

ir@adnocgas.ae

For media inquiries, please contact:

Colin Joyce

Vice President, Corporate Communications

+971 (2) 6037444

media.adg@adnoc.ae

