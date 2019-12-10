Admission of Ordinary Shares Onto J P Jenkins Share Dealing Platform

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius Petroleum, the Nigeria-focused oil and gas development and production company, announces that the Company's Ordinary Shares have been admitted onto the J P Jenkins Ltd share dealing platform under the ticker: SRSP.

J P Jenkins is the oldest established trading platform in UK for unlisted or unquoted companies which enables shareholders and prospective investors to trade shares on a matched bargain basis.

Should shareholders wish to trade their shares they can do so through their stockbroker. The indicative price and transaction history are available on J P Jenkins's website at: www.jpjenkins.com. For more information please call +44 (0) 20 7469 0937.

Veronika Oswald, Director of J P Jenkins, said: "Shareholders in Sirius Petroleum now have a platform to trade in the Company's shares on a matched bargain basis whilst it undergoes the period leading to its eventual relisting in London."

Jack Pryde, Chairman of Sirius Petroleum Plc, said: "Whilst we continue to work towards an eventual relisting of the Company's shares in London, the J P Jenkins share dealing platform provides trading solution for shareholders, albeit it on a matched bargain basis, during the intervening period. It remains our clear intention to relist the Company's shares in London."

