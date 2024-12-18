ADMAF Announces Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 Programme to Launch its Twenty-Second Edition

Under the theme "Abu Dhabi - A World of Harmony," and celebrating over 50 years of diplomatic relations between the UAE and its country of honour, Japan

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Held under the honorary founding patronage of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Founding Honorary Patron of Abu Dhabi Festival, and under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) has announced its programme for the Abu Dhabi Festival 2025. Commencing on 7 February 2025, the annual Festival returns with its twenty-second edition under the theme, "Abu Dhabi – A World of Harmony," celebrating cultural diversity, artistic excellence, and its country of honour, Japan.

With a spectacular lineup featuring world-renowned talent including prestigious orchestras, taiko ensemble, opera and solo recital series, accompanied by performances abroad, Visual Arts exhibitions, and community and educational programmes for the nation's youth, the Festival promises to engage and inspire audiences on both local and international stages. This year, the Festival celebrates 50 years of diplomatic relations and friendship between the UAE and its country of honour, Japan, with a vibrant showcase of cultural richness.

With 12 headline performances and many accompanying activations, the Festival showcases world-exclusive co-productions, performances and appearances, making their debut for the first time in the region. Opening on 7 and 8 February, The New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra will share the stage with legendary Japanese conductor Yutaka Sado, star tenor Jonathan Tetelman, and rising pianist Kyohei Sorita. For Ramadan, Sheikh Mahmoud El-Tohamy will revive the tradition of Inshad spiritual chanting. The Festival then continues with a performance from KODO, Japanese Taiko Performing Arts Ensemble followed by virtuoso pianist Yunchan Lim performing Bach's iconic Goldberg Variations.

Other highlights include performances by renowned percussionist Kuniko Kato, the Labèque sisters' exquisite piano duo, and an opera gala featuring star tenor Javier Camarena and soprano Jessica Pratt accompanied by the Korean National University of Arts Symphony Orchestra conducted by Toufic Maatouk. Dazzling violinist Augustin Hadelich will perform works by Bach and others. An All-Star Ballet Gala will feature six of the world's most acclaimed dancers, while Kian Soltani, Yamen Saadi, Sara Ferrández, and Pablo Ferrández will connect the world's most prestigious musical stages. Additionally, talented trumpeter Riley Mulherkar will captivate audiences with soulful rhythms, and the Korean National University of Arts Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Chi-Yong Chung, will inspire the audience with a romantic program from Brahms and Tchaikovsky.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates and Abu Dhabi Festival Founding Honorary Patron said: "Year after year, the Abu Dhabi Festival reinforces its leading position as a platform that conveys to the world the UAE's message of upholding the values of peace, harmony and diversity, and building bridges of cultural communication between different civilisations and people."

"As the Festival celebrates Japan as the guest country of honour of this edition, we emphasise the depth of bilateral relations and enduring friendship between our two countries, that dates back more than 50 years, and is based on long history of strategic cooperation at various levels." H.H continued.

"The twenty-second edition of the Abu Dhabi Festival continues its leading role in stimulating cultural dialogue with our international partners and working to raise awareness of the importance of creativity and innovation in the renaissance of countries and the development of societies. We look forward to an inspiring and innovative new series as the Abu Dhabi Festival continues its pioneering journey and its important role in strengthening the country's position as a unique model of cultural and civilisational diversity." H.H concluded.

His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture, said: "We appreciate the role of the Abu Dhabi Festival in stimulating the creative cultural movement in the UAE, the region and the world. We congratulate the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) for announcing the programme for its twenty-second edition, which reflects its dedication - for more than two decades - to inspiring generations of Emirati artists and creatives. This also demonstrates ADMAF's commitment to empowering the cultural and creative industries sector in the country to stimulate the cultural dialogue and contribute to presenting an Emirati culture that inspires the world and highlights our national identity through the cultural diplomacy initiatives organised by the Festival within the framework of its abroad programme. These efforts bring people closer together with the values of coexistence and openness and builds bridges of cooperation between countries."

"As part of the strategic partnership between the Ministry of Culture and the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, we are collaborating to invest in Emirati talent, develop skills and build the capabilities of our artists and creatives to reflect the thriving and sustainable cultural scene in the UAE. We affirm our joint commitment to deepen cultural relations between the UAE and Japan, which will be hosted by the festival as the country of honour for its 2025 edition, thus contributing to highlighting its rich culture and diverse artistic heritage," H.E. concluded.

H.E Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: "Since its establishment in 2004, the Abu Dhabi Festival has greatly contributed to Abu Dhabi's thriving cultural ecosystem, helping to cement the emirate's position as an incubator for creativity and a compelling destination for artists and creators. Our strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation reflects a shared vision to support Abu Dhabi's creative industries and build cultural bridges, ensuring that audiences in the emirate have access to the very best of global creativity in dance, opera and classical music. In bringing prominent international musicians and creators to the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi Festival not only raises awareness of the destination but plays an important role in inspiring new generations of young artists."

H.E. added: "This year's selection of Japan as guest of honour at Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 will make for an especially exciting event, showcasing the diversity and richness of Japanese culture to Abu Dhabi audiences. The UAE and Japan have a history of bilateral relations going back more than fifty years, and I look forward to seeing our cultural ties strengthened even further."

Her Excellency Huda Ibrahim Al Khamis-Kanoo, Founder of Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation and Founder of Abu Dhabi Festival, said: "The twenty-second edition of the Abu Dhabi Festival gathers us under its inspiring theme "Abu Dhabi – A World of Harmony," to embody the position of the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, as a city that brings together endless cultures, to meet, communicate and exchange ideas, opportunities and potentials, in harmony and in unity. The Festival celebrates Japan as the country of honour, commemorating over fifty years of mutual respect and friendship between our two countries. Among many leading events, we present the premiere in the Arab world of the New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by legendary Maestro Yutaka Sado."

"Abu Dhabi Festival continues to build cultural partnerships with international institutions, opening new avenues of collaboration between countries, global artists and audiences. The Festival's programme abroad will mark several historic milestones this year including the world premiere of Debussy's Pelléas et Mélisande with the Opera National de Paris, directed by Canadian-Lebanese Wajdi Mouawad, in a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the classical opera and the Arab world. Additionally, the Festival will showcase historic visual arts exhibitions in partnership with the renowned Seoul Museum of Art in Korea, along with its world tour across China, Japan, and Singapore, making it one of the most ambitious joint cultural initiatives ever seen in this region," H.E. concluded.

H.E. Ken OKANIWA, Ambassador of Japan to the United Arab Emirates said: "I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) for organizing the 22nd Abu Dhabi Festival. This year is a very special occasion as Japan has been designated as the Guest Country of Honour. We are truly delighted to be part of this event."

"The 22nd Festival features performances by top musicians from Japan, namely, New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra, "Kodo" (Taiko Performing Arts Ensemble) and Kuniko Kato (Percussions). While their respective genre varies from classic to traditional and modern, music grounded upon creativity and Japanese excellence is sure to enchant the audience." H.E. added

"Music is an art that transcends languages and brings peoples together. I look forward to the Festival promoting mutual understanding and friendship between Japan, the United Arab Emirates and other countries." H.E. concluded.

Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer, Mubadala Investment Company commented, "We are delighted to continue our partnership with Abu Dhabi Festival and to see the incredible impact it is making enhancing our proud city's cultural environment. The next edition will go even further in enriching Abu Dhabi's dynamic cultural scene by strengthening its position as a global hub for arts and culture and fostering cross-cultural dialogue and understanding."

A spokesperson for GS Energy said: "We are honoured to partner with the Abu Dhabi Festival as the exclusive energy partner. At GS Energy, we believe that the arts have the power to inspire, uplift, and transform communities. By supporting the Abu Dhabi Festival, we aim to contribute to the vibrant cultural landscape of the region and enhance the quality of life for its communities. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to fostering creativity, cultural excellence, and social responsibility. Together with the Abu Dhabi Festival, we look forward to illuminating the global stage with a harmonious blend of energy and artistic brilliance."

About Abu Dhabi Festival:

Founded in 2004, the Festival was generously granted the patronage of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from 2007 to 2011. The first Abu Dhabi Festival was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the then Minister of Information and Culture (UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs). Abu Dhabi Festival is the festival of "Bilad Al Khayr", the land of blessings, the land of Zayed, and embraces the values of dialogue, tolerance, respect and peace.

About the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF):

Founded in 1996, ADMAF is one of the oldest, cultural organisations in the Arabian Gulf. Pioneering new artistic practices, it seeks to deepen global cross-cultural dialogue and inspire a renewed interest in the creativity of the UAE and Arab world. Often in partnership with leading national and international institutions, it delivers multidisciplinary initiatives for people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities through the Abu Dhabi Festival, year-round youth platforms and community programmes.

