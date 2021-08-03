Adjust Announces Collaboration With Salesforce Marketing Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adjust , a mobile marketing analytics platform, today announced it has launched an app marketing collaboration on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering mutual customers to gain a more complete view of the user journey and to make more informed marketing decisions. The first integration to launch will be with the Salesforce Marketing Cloud (Marketing Cloud).

The data integration with Marketing Cloud will enable customers to create a user journey from an email directly to in-app with Adjust's deep linking technology. This connection will give customers marketing measurement insights to increase installs, revenue, and lifetime value (LTV).

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Adjust's app marketing solutions are currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000G9gzdUAB

The unique benefits for marketers include:

Measuring and analyzing where their app users are coming from, and how they interact with their app once it's installed.

Enabling customers to add mobile and Connected TV (CTV) data points to their user journey — all in one place — and tackle the challenges of subscription attribution with Subscription Tracking.

Making analytics actionable by automating campaign workflows.

Protecting marketing budgets against mobile performance ad fraud.

"Collaborating with Marketing Cloud means that we can develop solutions that can better power the growth of companies around the world," said Lokesh Bidhan, senior director of partnerships at Adjust. "Our core focus is to bring actionable insights into the full user journey and this collaboration helps fulfill this for more businesses around the world."

The initial integration for email campaign and attribution management will help brands optimize their campaigns and increase in-app engagement. It also paves the way for further integrations between Adjust and Marketing Cloud, increasing the strategic value of each.

"Adjust is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they accelerate digital transformation for customers by providing granular measurement and analytics," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange, Marketing Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Adjust

Adjust is the mobile marketing analytics platform trusted by growth-driven marketers around the world, with solutions for measuring and optimizing campaigns and protecting user data. Adjust powers thousands of apps with built-in intelligence and automation, backed by responsive global customer support.

In 2021, Adjust was acquired by AppLovin, a leading marketing software company providing developers with a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their mobile apps. Learn more about Adjust at www.adjust.com.

