adidas and GLO Brands B.V., announce long-term partnership to enter the safety footwear market

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GLO Brands B.V. and adidas have announced a long-term partnership that reflects their shared ambition to enter the safety footwear category and bring to market best-in-class safety shoes delivering protection, performance and style.

adidas in partnership with GLO, a business unit of Bunzl plc dedicated to delivering high-quality personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety solutions to global markets, introduces adidas pro work – a new line of products designed for construction, maintenance and logistics.

adidas pro work high-performance safety footwear is designed to support working professionals who perform under pressure in the toughest environments. This line combines functional protection with comfort and aesthetics, ensuring professionals don't have to compromise on style or safety.

Lauren Mooney, General Manager of GLO, said: Partnering with GLO ensures category leading safety expertise, global reach, and responsible sourcing. As a business unit of Bunzl plc, GLO translates adidas' design vision into specialist footwear backed by rigorous supply chain standards. adidas and GLO together are suited to bring to market best-in-class safety shoes - where uncompromising protection meets unique adidas style."

The first models are expected to debut in Q2 2026 through select distribution partners and channels.

Distributors and wholesalers interested in partnering on the launch are invited to contact sales@glolicensing.com or register interest at www.glolicensing.com . A new online destination for adidas pro work products will go live October 8th at www.adidasprowork.com

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About adidas

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 62,000 people across the globe and generated sales of €23.7 billion in 2024.

About GLO

GLO, a business unit of Bunzl plc, is dedicated to delivering high-quality personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety solutions to global markets. Leveraging deep industry expertise and a robust distribution network, GLO ensures innovative and compliant products reach businesses efficiently and responsibly.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc, the FTSE listed B2B distribution specialist with £11.8 billion sales in 2024, provides essential products and solutions to businesses across multiple sectors. With a strong focus on safety, compliance, and supply chain excellence, Bunzl supports customers with reliable sourcing, logistics, and value-added services.

