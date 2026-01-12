The ADI Foundation will provide the sovereign–grade, compliance–first blockchain infrastructure and ecosystem governance needed to support regulated tokenized product development and adoption.

BlockBooster serves as the ecosystem-building partner to support asset onboarding, market activation and coordinated go-to-market while exploring UAE Dirham-backed stablecoin adoption and institutional-grade tokenized assets.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ADI Foundation ("ADI"), Finstreet Limited ("Finstreet") and BlockBooster announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") to explore a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating the development and adoption of regulated tokenized products and related ecosystem infrastructure.

Under the MoU, the Parties will explore partnership opportunities across three priority areas:

ADI Foundation and Finstreet Partner with BlockBooster to Lead Ecosystem Development for Regulated Tokenized Products

(i) UAE Dirham-backed stablecoin, including market development, distribution channels and on-chain adoption initiatives;

(ii) Institutional-grade tokenized assets, including the exploration of opportunities for sourcing, structuring, tokenization and listing of private credit, private equity and technology-related assets suitable for institutional investors; and

(iii) Ecosystem development, including potential collaboration on investments, supporting infrastructure, asset onboarding and coordinated go-to-market activities.

BlockBooster, a leading Web3 venture studio and asset manager focused on stablecoins and RWAs, will explore the viability of potential collaboration areas with the ADI Foundation and Finstreet.

Any projects arising from the MoU will be operationalized subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

Ajay Bhatia, Principal Council Member of the ADI Foundation, said:

"The future of digital finance will not be built on speculation, but on trust, regulated access, and real utility. This partnership with BlockBooster brings together market infrastructure and sovereign-grade blockchain rails to move tokenized assets and stablecoin use cases from concept into execution; embedding blockchain as a functional layer of the real financial system."

Samuel Gu, CEO & Founder of BlockBooster, said:

"We see strong potential to work alongside the ADI Foundation and Finstreet to support the development of a compliant and scalable ecosystem for regulated tokenized products. Building on the ADI Foundation's infrastructure capabilities and Finstreet's regulated market framework, BlockBooster will focus on supporting asset onboarding, market activation and coordinated go–to–market efforts within the appropriate regulatory frameworks, contributing to Abu Dhabi's position as a hub for institutional–grade digital asset innovation."

About the ADI Foundation

The ADI Foundation is an Abu Dhabi–based organization building sovereign-grade blockchain infrastructure that empowers governments and institutions to accelerate the growth of digital economies.

The Foundation was founded by Sirius International Holding, the technology arm of $240B+ holding company IHC. The ADI Foundation is catalyzing large-scale social and economic inclusion by bringing 1 billion people globally into the digital economy by 2030, building on a strong foundation of the 500+ million people already within its project ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: www.adi.foundation

About Finstreet Limited

Finstreet Limited is a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC) through Sirius International Holding. Finstreet Limited is a holding company based in ADGM, with three subsidiaries licensed for the following regulated activities:

Finstreet Global Markets Limited ("FGM") is licensed to conduct the Regulated Activity of Operating a Multilateral Trading Facility;

Finstreet Global Clearing and Settlement Limited ("FGCS") is, licensed to conduct the Regulated Activity as a Digital Settlement Facility and Central Securities Depository; and

Finstreet Capital Limited ("FCL") is licensed for the Regulated Activities of Arranging Deals in Investments and Advising on Investments or Credit. Finstreet Capital Limited is also licensed for the Regulated Activities of Operating a Private Financing Platform, Managing a Collective Investment Fund, Advising on Investments or Credit, Arranging Deals in Investments, and Arranging Custody.

For more, visit: www.finstreet.ae

About BlockBooster

BlockBooster is a leading Web3 venture studio and asset manager focused on stablecoins and RWAs, backed by various leading organizations, with a proven track record investing and co-building multi-chain DeFi infrastructures.

The company mission is to pioneer the progress of the Web3 industry through the strategic investment and co–building of promising Web3 projects. We aim to empower builders in the space and to be the trusted bridge for investors between Web2 and Web3.

For more, visit www.blockbooster.io

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. Any collaboration initiatives described are subject to definitive agreements and applicable regulatory approvals.

