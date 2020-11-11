Adhesives Market to Reach Mark of ~US$ 89 Bn By 2030, BIM Tools to Spur Collaborations among Building Professionals and Adhesive Suppliers: TMR

- DIY residential sector in recent years imparted a robust momentum to demand in the adhesives market, water-based technology segment held major share in 2019 due to eco-friendliness

- Rise in liner less labels in paper & packaging application opens new revenue streams to specialty chemical solution providers

ALBANY, N.Y, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A steady drive for demand for various formulations in adhesives has come from the building and construction industry and range of architectural application. However, in recent months, COVID 19-led stay-at-home orders resulted in spike in demand for adhesive solutions in do-it-yourself (DIY) application. As the economies activities are picking pace, construction of complex architectures will pave way to new revenue streams.

Analysts at TMR opine that investments in adoption of new technologies notably bio inspired fibrillar dry adhesives and the microsphere adhesive technology are key winning imperatives.

Clocking a CAGR of ~5% during 2020 – 2030, the global adhesives market is expected to reach valuation of ~US$ 89 Bn by 2030-end.

Key Findings of Adhesives Market Report

Of all the key applications, paper and packaging held the major share in 2019

DIY segment is a remarkably lucrative segment in the adhesives market

Asia Pacific is the leading geographical segment in 2019

market is expected to witness tepid growth, due to decline in rate of construction industry growth Of the various adhesive types, polyurethane is anticipated to be rapidly emerging segment from 2020 – 2030

Several salient features drive the popularity of polyurethane adhesives

Adhesives Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Rise in infrastructural developments in developing and developed regions is a key driver for sales of adhesives market. Civic construction projects have been extensive source of revenue streams for manufacturers.

Given the complexity of large-scale construction projects, cutting-edge networking technologies such as BIM (Building Information Modeling) tools is expected to rise at rapid adoption.

Contactors, architects, and adhesive suppliers can collaboratively work with the help of BIM models. This has opened a new revenue stream for players in the adhesives market.

The growing traction of 3D modeling among architects and designers has bolstered new demand avenues in the adhesives market.

A new growth momentum has come from the packaging sector. Businesses in the sector are harnessing linerless labels to meet sustainability requirements of foodservice industry.

Advances in pressure-sensitive adhesives are expected to see new growth avenues in the adhesives market.

Rise in demand for new array of adhesive solutions in the automotive industry is expanding the revenue potential in the adhesives market.

Adhesives Market: Key Impediments

External physical and chemicals factors usually speed up aging of adhesives, thereby reducing its strength and overall performance. Specialty manufacturers aiming at new performance attributes are incorporating elastomer soft materials to unveil new products in the adhesives market. A case in point is ioinspired liquid-superrepellent fibrillar dry adhesives.

Several manufacturers in the adhesives market are raising awareness among their customers to use chemical boosters to help retain the performance of adhesive solutions for a long time. New array of products must meet the prevalent regulations in various regions pertaining to emission of VOCs.

Adhesives Market: Regional Landscape

Rapid pace of industrialization and sheer pace of urbanization in several parts of Asia Pacific has spurred the uptake of adhesives in the building and construction industry. In recent years, a marked growth impetus to the regional revenue generation has come from the automotive application. China, South Korea, and Japan are at the forefront of the demand.

The foray of top players into India and China will spur the growth prospects of the regional market.

Global Adhesives Market: Research Scope

Adhesives Market, by Type

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA)

Polyurethane (PU)

Styrenic Block

Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Silicone & Others

Adhesives Market, by Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt

Pressure Sensitive

Reactive and Others

Adhesives Market, by Application

Paper & Packaging

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Leather & Footwear

Consumer/DYI

Others (including Medical, Electronics, Aerospace, and Marine)

Adhesives Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

