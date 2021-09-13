Adhesives & Sealants Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 70,575.75 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global adhesives and sealants market report.

The adhesives and sealants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.89% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Growing environmental concerns are driving the demand for bio-based adhesives and sealants. Many green adhesives and sealants are now available with more than 50% renewable content. Volatile prices of raw materials, regulations by regulatory bodies, and environmental concerns are certain factors that will impede the consumption of adhesives and sealants. Solvent based adhesives will face outlash due to presence of harmful VOCs, while the waterborne adhesives will emerge as the largest sub segment owing to superior characteristics such as flexibility, non-toxicity, and ease of applications etc. Sectors such as paperboard packaging, building and construction will emerge as major consumers of adhesives and sealants. Factors such as fast-paced consumer lifestyle and technological advances will drive the demand for flexible packaging, e-commerce packaging, food, and beverage packaging. APAC emerged as the largest market for adhesives and sealants which is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.84% in the forecast period. The presence of emerging economies such as India , China , and Indonesia in APAC will drive the demand for adhesives and sealants. In 2020, Europe was the second-largest consumer market for adhesives and sealants. The significant presence of global automotive and transportation manufacturers and electronics industry drives the demand for adhesives and sealants in the region.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, technology, structure type, end user application, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 22 other vendors

Adhesives & Sealants Market – Segmentation

Water-based adhesives constituted the maximum share in the global adhesives market. The water-based adhesives segment in the market was valued at USD 19,110.68 million in 2020. The almost negligible emissions of VOCs from water-based adhesives have made them an environment-friendly solution and contributed to the growth of the segment.

in 2020. The almost negligible emissions of VOCs from water-based adhesives have made them an environment-friendly solution and contributed to the growth of the segment. Pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs) are tacky at ambient temperature, i.e., they do not require water, solvent, heat, or any other agent for activation. PSAs are capable of adhering with ease through the application of light pressure and may be removable, permanent, or even semi-permanent.

Silicone-based sealants have an excellent low-temperature movement capability and outstanding UV and heat stability. Although Acetoxy chemistry-based silicone sealants have a strong odor, the newer chemistries have relatively lower odor levels. Silicone sealants are available as high, medium, and low modulus and may stain some natural stones without primers.

Adhesives & Sealants Market by Type

Adhesives

Sealants

Adhesives Market by Technology

Water Based

Solvent Based

Hot Melt

Reactive

Pressure Sensitive

Other

Sealants Market by Structure Type

Silicone

PU

Acrylic

Polysulfide

Butyl

Plastisol

Others

Adhesives & Sealants Market by End-User Application

Paper and Packaging

Building and Construction

Woodwork and Joinery

Transportation

Consumer/DIY

Footwear and Leather

Others

Adhesives & Sealants Market – Dynamics

Adhesives and sealants are used to assemble and add value to finished products in numerous industries, such as aerospace and defense, paper and packaging, construction, manufacturing, and transportation. Different types of adhesives and sealants such as polyurethane (PU), polyamides (PA), epoxies (EP), ethylene-vinyl acetate-copolymers (EVA), and silicones are used for daily or industrial applications. Silicone-derived adhesives and sealants have a major market share due to several favorable properties, such as good adhesion and UV resistance, durability, elasticity, and versatility. However, attributes such as poor biodegradability and scarce availability have accelerated the demand for bio-based substitutes. The production of adhesives and sealants has involved the use of fossil fuels as a key raw material for a long time now. The growing demand for adhesives, sealants, and fossil fuel derivatives will impact the environment in terms of sustainability and a green future.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rising Demand in the APAC Countries

Increasing Use of Sealants and Adhesives in Healthcare Industry

Surging Demand from Building & Construction Industry

High Demand from Packaging Industry

Adhesives & Sealants Market – Geography

In 2020, the global adhesives and sealants market was valued at USD 61.44 billion. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period. In the same year, the paper and packaging end-use segment had the highest consumption of adhesives and sealants and accounted for a revenue share of around USD 22.24 billion. APAC has emerged as the leading consumer of adhesives and sealants owing to the rising population, developing economies, and increasing pace of urbanization. Countries such as China and India are prominent markets in this region. The rising frequency of construction activities and growing demand from industries such as healthcare and electronics will drive the growth of the regional market. The National Bureau of Statistics of China reported that China had emerged as the largest construction market in the world in 2020. Also, in 2020, the construction industry in China was valued at USD 1.05 trillion and is expected to maintain a steady CAGR of 5%. By 2021, China's construction industry will be valued at USD 1.18 trillion, ensuring tremendous growth for the adhesives and sealants market in APAC.

Adhesives & Sealants Market by Geography

APAC

China



India



South Korea



Japan



Indonesia

Europe

Germany



Italy



France



Russia



UK



Turkey

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE

Major Vendors

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

Arkema S.A.

Avery Dennison

3M

Other Prominent Vendors

Sika AG

Huntsman Corporation

RPM International Inc.

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Beardow Adams

Franklin International

Wacker Chemie AG

ITW

DuPont

Lintec Corporation

Ashland Global

Eastman Chemical Company

Delo Industrial Adhesives

Jowat SE

General Sealants Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

Chemence

Dymax

Hexcel Corporation

Master Bond

