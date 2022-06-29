Adhesive technology as a driver for sustainability: Lohmann's SDG® tapes at Fensterbau Frontale

Over the past twenty years, Lohmann's Industrial market segment has introduced and established a wide range of products and solutions for the construction industry. The certified Static Direct Glazing (SDG®) method has proven its worth in the glazing process over these years. In this process, the insulating glass unit is bonded directly in the window sash, allowing narrower profile geometries or greater design freedom as well as new, maintenance-friendly material combinations. The uniform load transfer within the window frame construction also results in increased stability: a nuisance for burglars - in resistance classes RC2 and RC3, in accordance with the DIN EN 1627 standard and VE 08/4 (ift Rosenheim). But the environment is also taken care of here: the use of adhesive tapes demonstrably extends the service life of the windows. Narrower profiles also ensure that resources, weight, and the use of paints are conserved. For PVC windows, SDG® is the ideal complement to coextruded reinforcements, as it helps make it possible to manufacture windows with steel-free profiles. This results in highly heat-insulating windows without the thermal bridge of steel. At the same time, dispensing with this building material not only saves costs, but also a lot of weight. Because without steel, the profiles are up to 60 percent lighter. Fittings and corner joints also benefit from the use of SDG® adhesive tapes. They are relieved of stress and thus have a longer service life. In addition, the panes can be easily replaced at any time without having to replace the entire window sash.

At Fensterbau Frontale, the Lohmann "Bonding Engineers" will also present their new product variant for SDG® Wood. SDG® Wood offers the possibility to combine sealing and static optimization of wooden windows in one step. The use of the new adhesive tapes DuploCOLL®56056 and DuploCOLL®56057 allows sealing, increasing profile rigidity and relieving the load on fittings and corner joints in a single operation. The application is made on the painted wood and was tested according to the guideline of ift Rosenheim, VE 08/4 T5 for the first time in 2018 together with the company Remmers. Other varnish systems are currently being tested. New is the extra strong white liner, which provides additional stability during application and glazing.

Founded in 1851, the family-owned company Lohmann GmbH & Co KG is considered a specialist in adhesive bonding technology. With annual sales of around 670 million euros, more than 1,800 employees in 24 branches and exclusive sales partners in over 50 countries, Lohmann is active around the globe. The headquarters are in Neuwied, Germany.

The company offers high-tech adhesive solutions for applications primarily in the automotive sector, construction & architecture, consumer goods, electronics, and graphic arts industries. Lohmann engineers' solutions range from multifunctional adhesive tapes to precision die-cut parts and process integration.

