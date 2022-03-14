Adhesive Tapes Market size worth $ 93.55 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Increasing application of adhesive tapes in diverse end-use industries such as packaging, masking, consumer & office, electrical & electronics, automotive, white goods, paper & printing, building & construction, retail, and other end-use industries is expected to drive the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Adhesive Tapes Market" By Coating Technology (Solvent Based, Water Based), By Resin Type (Silicone, Acrylic), By Tape Backing Material (Paper Backed, Polypropylene Backed), By Category (Commodity, Specialty), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Adhesive Tapes Market size was valued at USD 58.05 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 93.55 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Adhesive Tapes Market Overview

Increasing application of adhesive tapes in diverse end-use industries is expected to drive the market. Packaging, masking, consumer & office, electrical & electronics, healthcare, automotive, white goods, paper & printing, building & construction, retail, and other end-use industries utilize adhesive tapes. The use of adhesive tapes in the electrical and electronics industry is expanding as the trend toward flatter and microelectronic devices continues. During the forecast period, the Adhesive Tapes Market in the healthcare & hygiene end-use industry is expected to increase at the fastest rate. Owing to an increase in demand from the health care industries, there has been substantial growth in the market for adhesive tapes.

The demand for in vitro diagnostics, hydrophilic films, transdermal drug delivery patches, and oral dissolvable films is driving the global Adhesive Tapes Market. In regions such as Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East, building and construction are one of the fastest-growing end-use industries for adhesive tapes. These tapes are utilized in the building and construction industries for HVAC, glazing, abatement, and insulation, which is driving the market. However, the volatility in raw material prices and implementation of stringent regulatory policies are the factors that are restraining the growth of adhesive tape.

Key Developments

In October 2019 , 3M Company launched advanced sealing tape, Scotch High Tack Box Sealing Tape 375+, to solve packaging challenges. It ensures high-performance for e-commerce and other shipments and overcoming the problems of ineffective box sealing tape.

Key Players

The major players in the market are 3M, Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg, Nitto Denko, Scapa Group PLC, Tesa SE, Shurtape Technologies LLC, Avery Dennison Corporation, Lintec Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., and Henkel AG.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Adhesive Tapes Market On the basis of Coating Technology, Resin Type, Tape Backing Material, Category, and Geography.

Adhesive Tapes Market, By Coating Technology

Solvent Based



Water Based



Hot Melt Based

Adhesive Tapes Market, By Resin Type

Silicone



Acrylic



Rubber



Others

Adhesive Tapes Market, By Tape Backing Material

Paper Backed



Polypropylene Backed



Polyvinyl Chloride Backed



Others

Adhesive Tapes Market, By Category

Commodity



Specialty

Adhesive Tapes Market By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research