Adhesive specialist Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG celebrates 170th anniversary

The company Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG will be 170 years old this year. Lohmann, a family-owned company with tradition that also calls itself the "Bonding Engineers," has constantly evolved over this long period of time and has successfully managed to lead its bonding technology into the future. The Neuwied-based company's portfolio primarily includes innovative high-tech adhesive tapes. "Our adhesive tapes not only bond, they are also electrically conductive or take on sealing functions," says Dr. Jörg Pohlman, Managing Partner of Lohmann, who, as a direct descendant of founder August Lohmann, runs the company in the fifth generation, together with Dr. Carsten Herzhoff. In 1998, the Adhesive Bonding Technology and Medical divisions were separated. The medical products sector was transferred to today's Lohmann & Rauscher, in which Lohmann continues to hold a 50% stake. Since then, Lohmann Adhesive Bonding Technology has been focusing on technical adhesive tapes. The subsidiary Lohmann-koester can celebrate a 50th anniversary this year: it has been running the hygiene business unit (diaper closure systems) since 1991.

International expansion

"Today, we are represented worldwide with 25 international locations," says Dr. Jörg Pohlman. Lohmann opened its first U.S. location in Hebron, Kentucky, back in 1991. Another one in Orange, Virginia, was added later. Specialties of the branches include coating with hotmelts, acrylates and rubber adhesives, as well as high-speed rotary die-cutting with high precision.

In Asia, too, the demand for innovative and sustainable adhesive solutions is steadily increasing. Lohmann's Chinese subsidiary in Tianjin was founded back in 2002.

TEC Center and TwinMelt® technology are milestones

Another milestone in 2016 was the inauguration of the TEC Center, an innovative technology center at the Neuwied site. A unique feature is the TwinMelt® technology, which allows one hundred percent solvent-free coating of adhesive tapes. "And this is also where we see our focus and success for the future, namely offering our customers ever more innovative and at the same time more sustainable products," says Managing Director Dr. Jörg Pohlman.

Actively shaping innovative change

Lohmann Adhesive Bonding Technology – this is a unique success story that began at the company's headquarters in Neuwied and, Dr. Jörg Pohlman is convinced, will continue. The combination of different business areas such as the high-tech adhesive tapes, hygiene closure systems for diapers and the joint venture with the successful medical products specialist Lohmann & Rauscher offer crisis security and provide a broad basis for the future.

About the company

Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG was founded in 1851. The family-owned company, which specializes in adhesive technology, employs around 1,800 people worldwide. Its technical adhesive tapes are used in the automotive, electronics and printing sectors, among others. Since 2019, Lohmann has been managed by Dr. Jörg Pohlman and Dr. Carsten Herzhoff. This year, Lohmann celebrates its 170th anniversary.

Erik Martin Communication

Universitätsstraße 3

D-56070 Koblenz

0179 904 7687

em@pr-agentur-koblenz.de

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7Qh2ZMgLJ0

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671784/Lohmann_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG