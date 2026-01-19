ADF Launches Refreshed Brand Identity to Celebrate 20 Years of Innovation

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Digital Forensic (ADF) Solutions, a global leader in digital forensic software, has unveiled a comprehensive rebranding initiative as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. This initiative includes a new website, modernized corporate and product logos, and updated messaging, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and underscore the company's commitment to state-of-the-art digital forensic solutions for law enforcement agencies.

Since its inception in 2005, ADF has been at the forefront of digital forensics, pioneering intelligent triage solutions for both forensic labs and frontline users. The company has continuously developed fast, scalable, and user-friendly tools that empower investigators with minimal training. As technology has evolved, so too has ADF's commitment to adapting its offerings to meet the needs of a new generation of tech-savvy investigators.

"In today's landscape, rapid on-scene triage is essential for effective law enforcement," stated J.J. Wallia, CEO of ADF Digital Forensic Solutions. "Our rebranding is not merely a cosmetic change; it reflects our promise to deliver solutions that enable agencies to make quicker and more informed decisions at crime scenes."

The new ADF logo features a modern design in burnt orange and dark charcoal, symbolizing the company's bright future and competitive edge. This revamped visual identity ensures that ADF remains synonymous with energy, vitality, and resilience against emerging digital forensic challenges. Each product logo has been specifically designed to reflect the distinct capabilities of ADF's offerings.

In addition to a fresh color palette, the updated website provides a user-friendly interface that allows law enforcement personnel to easily navigate through ADF's comprehensive range of products and resources.

Sidharth Kumar, Director of Marketing at ADF, commented, "Our rebranding is a testament to our mission of providing top-notch digital forensic solutions. This refined identity not only articulates who we are today but also positions us as a future-ready partner for organizations facing critical challenges in digital investigations."

As ADF embarks on this exciting new chapter, law enforcement agencies can count on an enriched experience that aligns with their evolving needs. The company encourages partners and agencies to explore the new website and discover the next generation of digital forensic technologies designed to enhance community safety.

For more information about ADF Solutions, visit www.adfsolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Sidharth Kumar

Director of Marketing

ADF Digital Forensic Solutions

+1 202-803-5731

skumar@adfsolutions.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862915/ADF_Digital_Forensic_Triage_Solution_Logo.jpg