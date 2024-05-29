AddSecure to provide proactive fleet technology to avoid DVS consequences

NORTHAMPTON, England, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AddSecure will deploy its latest PSS solution across NE Transport Solutions' vehicles, ensuring DVS compliance and preventing potential fines.

Leading European provider of secure IoT connectivity and end-to-end solutions, AddSecure, has joined forces with Essex-based transport operator, NE Transport Solutions, to ensure the safety of vulnerable road users across London.

NE Transport Solutions provide general haulage across the UK, operating a fleet of 34 vehicles. The company works with major European suppliers providing last mile delivery of their goods to construction sites across London and needed to make sure every vehicle was ready for the regulation changes coming into force later this year.

Transport for London (TFL)'s Direct Vision Standard (DVS) is due to change in October 2024, meaning heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) will need to fit a Progressive Safe System (PSS) - which warns drivers of the presence of vulnerable road users in blind spots at the nearside and front of the vehicle - if falling beneath the three-star threshold.

With a market-leading PSS offering, NE Transport Solutions approached AddSecure to provide and fit their latest solution to each of its 34 vehicles, ensuring it was operating DVS-compliant fleet and avoiding potential fines.

Zoltan Serfozo, Transport Manager, NE Transport Solutions, said; "With AddSecure as our new supplier, we're now able to install a standalone solution, that doesn't need to be integrated with our existing telematics or vehicle cameras. We feel this minimises risk to our business as it's efficient, effective and avoids vehicle downtime."

Zoltan has proactively implemented AddSecure's RoadView BSD solution into his business ahead of the October 2024 deadline, enabling NE Transport Solutions to avoid any potential distruption that might be experienced with an influx of requests nearer the time.

Ensuring the entire fleet is compliant well ahead of the deadline will mitigate any potential restrictions on vehicle entry to London - resulting in a seamless service and customer satisfaction.

Paul Lawrence, managing director at AddSecure UK, said: "The pending changes to operating fleets within the Greater London area is something every operator needs to be aware of. NE Transport Solutions have taken the step of ensuring its vehicles are DVS compliant well ahead of the October deadline.

"We are seeing an increase in businesses looking to install equipment ahead of the changes and urge any operators considering making the change to act sooner rather than later to avoid delays with installation."

To find out more about Progressive Safe System solutions for your fleet, visit AddSecure.

For more information, please contact:

Helena Ferraro, Marketing Manager, Smart Transport UK, AddSecure

Tel. +443301112636, helena.ferraro@addsecure.com



Kristina Grandin, Director Corporate Communications, AddSecure Group

Mobile: +46 70 689 52 08, kristina.grandin@addsecure.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/addsecure-group/r/addsecure-to-provide-proactive-fleet-technology-to-avoid-dvs-consequences,c3982279

The following files are available for download: