Address Advisors Setting Benchmarks for GCC's Real Estate Solutions in India

SINGAPORE and BENGALURU, India, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Address Advisors, a leading real estate consulting firm in India, is offering the GCCs entering the Indian market comprehensive support. Through their occupier service solutions, the firm has become a trusted partner for organizations navigating India's dynamic business environment.

India is firmly established as a global hub for setting up Global Capability Centers (GCCs), thanks to its unmatched talent pool, innovation-friendly ecosystem, and cost advantages. GCCs serve as centralized hubs for managing operations, driving innovation, and delivering services for global organizations. Of over 3,000 GCCs worldwide, India is home to over 1,600, accounting for over 50% of the total. These centers span critical sectors, including IT, BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing. IT dominates the GCC landscape, representing 40% of the total. BFSI follows at 20%, healthcare at 15%, while the remaining 25% encompasses manufacturing, retail, and other industries. Major cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Chennai have emerged as hotspots for GCCs, due to their robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, and connectivity.

Amid this thriving ecosystem, Address Advisors is playing a vital role by providing strategic real estate solutions tailored to the specific needs of GCCs. Their expertise allows businesses to focus on growth and innovation while the firm handles the complexities of setting up and even managing offices. Recognizing the increasing interest from companies based in Singapore and Dubai, Address Advisors has made supporting businesses from these regions a priority. "As a hub for Global Capability Centers (GCCs), India has become a vital engine for innovation, and strategic growth for global enterprises. We have over 50 GCCs set up in India every year and they continue to drive demand for premium real estate in key markets across India. From large-scale office campuses to flexible, tech-enabled workspaces, the requirements of GCCs are evolving rapidly. As they diversify their operations and deepen their presence, there's a growing focus on sustainability, employee well-being, and integrated infrastructure. Looking at it as a strategic opportunity to deliver tailored solutions that support GCCs' long-term growth," said Ms Bhawana Khetan, Co-Founder, Address Advisors.

With a deep understanding of local markets and unique requirements, the firm is adept at guiding international companies through the Indian market's intricacies. Their tailored approach ensures seamless transitions for businesses looking to leverage India's vibrant economy and abundant talent pool. This commitment underscores Address Advisors' role as a bridge for global collaboration, empowering companies from Singapore and Dubai to establish a strong presence in India.

About Address Advisors

Address Advisors is a leading real estate brokerage house in India that specialize in commercial, residential, land & industrial, warehousing & logistics, facility management, project management, design & build, and hospitality. With their PAN India presence they look to set new benchmarks with client centric services.

For more information visit website.

Contact Details:

Aman Kataruka

Email: marketing@addressadvisors.com

Phone: +91 9804445977

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2616273/Address_Advisors_Logo.jpg