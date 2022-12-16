Additive Manufacturing Market to Grow at a Surprising CAGR of 20.9% by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth Factors, Segmentation and Opportunity Assessment

MELBOURNE, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Additive Manufacturing Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The Additive Manufacturing report takes into account all the aspects of market that are necessary to create the finest and top-notch market research report. This Additive Manufacturing report also endows with the complete overview of the market that deals with the various aspects such as product definition, market segmentation, and the prevailing vendor landscape. By taking definite base year and historic year for granted, calculations in the Additive Manufacturing report have been carried out which infers the market performance by providing information about what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are.

The global additive manufacturing market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 20.9% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 91,853.88 million by 2030. The major factor driving the growth of the additive manufacturing market is the increasing demand for lightweight components from the automotive and aerospace industries.

Market Overview:

The additive manufacturing market is concerned with the design, production and distribution of yarn, cloth, clothing and garments. The raw material may be metal, plastics, alloys and ceramic. The additive manufacturing industries contribute significantly to the national economy of many countries. Growing demand for lightweight components from the automotive and aerospace categories and advancement in 3D metal printing technologies has highly increased the demand in the global additive manufacturing market.

The additive manufacturing industry provides details of market share, new developments, and the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, products approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario, contact us for an Analyst Brief. Our team will help you create a revenue-impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Opportunities for Players:

Advancement in the healthcare sector

In the medical field, every patient is unique, and therefore additive manufacturing has a high potential to be utilized for personalized and customized medical applications. The most common medical clinical used are personalized implants and medical model saws guides. In dental fields, additive manufacturing products are used in splints, orthodontic appliances, dental models and drill guides. However, additive manufacturing products are also used to make artificial tissues and organs, which can be used for study purposes in a research institute or in between doctor and patients consultation. The development of digitalizing medical imaging that digitalization allows for the reconstruction of 3D models from patients' anatomy. The typical workflow of the personalized medical device starts with imaging or capturing the patient's geometry of the anatomy using computed 3D scanning methods. Such data can be utilized to print 3D models of a patient's anatomy or can be used to create personalized devices or implants.

Increasing government funding to promote additive manufacturing

Additive manufacturing has immense potential to revolutionize the manufacturing and industrial production landscape through digital processes, communication and imaging. Additive manufacturing is a trending business that has high demand from various industries like aerospace, automotive, medical sector, electronics, fashion etc. seeing the potential possibility of this sector's contribution to the nation's economy, governments of different countries are coming up with a different strategy to support and promote this industry.

Some of the major players operating in the Additive Manufacturing market are:

SLM Solutions,

Proto Labs ,

, Stratasys,

Renishaw plc.,

Materialise,

Titomic Limited.,

Höganäs AB,

YAMAZAKI MAZAK CORPORATION,

Markforged,

Ultimaker BV,

Optomec, Inc.,

ExOne. (A Subsidiary of Desktop Metal, Inc.),

American Additive Manufacturing LLC,

ANSYS, Inc.,

ARBURG GmbH + Co KG,

ENVISIONTEC US LLC,

EOS, and

3D Systems

Recent Development

In February, SLM Solutions launched the SLM .Quality. It is a quality assurance software solution that enables customers to perform build job evaluations and process qualifications and part certifications more efficiently. Whether it's for single part or series production, the SLM. Quality solutions can support industrial customers during the qualification process, improving the traceability and documentation of key process data. This development will help the company to attract more customers.

.Quality. It is a quality assurance software solution that enables customers to perform build job evaluations and process qualifications and part certifications more efficiently. Whether it's for single part or series production, the SLM. Quality solutions can support industrial customers during the qualification process, improving the traceability and documentation of key process data. This development will help the company to attract more customers. In February, SLM Solutions and Assembrix jointly announced the successful integration of the Assembrix VMS software with SLM Solutions machines across the globe. This new partnership will meet the growing demand by OEMs for secure distributed additive manufacturing and enable the creation of a reliable, international additive manufacturing ecosystem.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Additive Manufacturing market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Additive Manufacturing Market

Market Dynamics: Additive Manufacturing Market

Increasing demand for lightweight components from the automotive and aerospace industries

The automotive and aerospace sector requires numerous interacting technical and economic objectives of functional performance, lead time reduction, lightweight, cost management and delivery of safety-critical components. To meet the demand and to compensate for the fuel consumption and cost management to enhance the technical performance and allowable to make a lighter structure which directly related to enhancing economic and technical performance and which will help the airlines industry to carry more payload, which will directly improve their revenue. Additive manufacturing technologies, unlike conventional traditional manufacturing, use layer-by-layer manufacturing based on typical powder or wire and materials like plastic polymer, which is light in weight.

Advantages offered by additive manufacturing in various end-user industries

Industries like aerospace were some of the industries that used additive manufacturing products for their performance, and aeroplane parts are used by additive manufacturing products that are lightweight and can withstand harsh environmental conditions, due to less material required and by the process of forming materials layers by layers, aerospace industries utilize it as the advantage for weight reduction and waste reduction, which are very important for the manufacturing of aerospace parts for major companies.

Consider Data Bridge Market Research for this Report which would Help Impact Your Revenues Positively

This study offers the latest product news, trends, and updates from the industry's leading players who have leveraged their market position.

It also offers strategic plans and standards to arrive at informed business decisions adopted by the main players, thereby advocating your go to market strategies.

In addition, it offers insights into the dynamics of customer behaviour that can help the organization better curate market strategies

Usage of exclusive tailor-made tools along with primary research, secondary research and our in-house data model helps us in extracting the exact market numbers

Mapping the customer in 3P grid comprising of Purpose, Planning and Positioning, thereby delivering a solution by keeping the prospecting client at the sweet spot

The market research report includes all of the market's valuable elements, such as sales growth, product pricing & analysis, growth opportunities, and recommendations for addressing market challenges

The report covers all the primary mergers & acquisitions, alliances, and collaborations that have generated additional opportunities for market players or in some cases, challenges

Key Industry Segmentation: Additive Manufacturing Market

By Material Type

Metals

Plastics

Alloys

ceramics

By Technology

Stereolithography (SLA)

Fused disposition modelling (FDM)

Laser sintering (LS)

Binder Jetting printing

Polyjet printing

Electron Beam melting (EBM)

Laminated object manufacturing (LOM)

By Application

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Defence

Architecture

Regional Analysis/Insights: Additive Manufacturing Market

The countries in the additive manufacturing market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Russia, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel and Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

North America dominates the global additive manufacturing market. The U.S. dominates in the North American region due to advanced development in technologies. Regional markets like the European market also have a prominent share in the global additive manufacturing market, followed by Asia pacific, Middle East and Africa and lowest market of South America.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Additive Manufacturing Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Additive Manufacturing Market, By Material Type

8. Global Additive Manufacturing Market, By Technology

9. Global Additive Manufacturing Market, By Application

10. Global Additive Manufacturing Market, By Region

11. Global Additive Manufacturing Market: Company Landscape

12. SWOT Analyses

13. Company Profile

14. Questionnaires

15. Related Reports

