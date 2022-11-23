Addition Of AI Software For Safety Drone Market Offers Lucrative Opportunities Through 2027

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Safety Drone Market was one of the industries that actually grew during the pandemic. Drones have been used during the pandemic for aerial spraying of disinfectant in public areas and contaminated places while a number of different public safety and law enforcement agencies or organizations across the world have deployed drones to surveil the public spaces by gaining a better situational awareness and enforce quarantine by sending messages over a loudspeaker. Experts view of the public safety drone market project that the market will continue to grow through 2027. A report from Allied Market Research said that: "Public safety drones are the combat version of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which are used by public safety officials. Public safety drones are utilized to gather data about fire, to find a missing person and to public safety. Moreover, these drones are used for number of missions such as surveillance, intelligence gathering, early warning, artillery & gunship guidance, and threat detection. One common public safety application that drones are ideally suited for is search and rescue respectively. In addition, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are typically very time consuming difficult for ground teams to efficiently cover large areas in their search for injured or distressed individuals, but drones are able to quickly cover those areas and can utilize thermal signatures by means of forward-looking infrared (FLIR) cameras to locate the missing or distressed individual and assess their status. Hence, the drone can be used to send information on location and environmental conditions back to the ground crew to make sure the right kind of help arrives as quickly as possible. Hence, low operational cost when compared with the manned surveillance aircraft and high endurance limit of these drones are expected to further grow the market in the forecast period." Active companies in the markets this week include: Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), Boeing [NYSE: BA].

Allied Market Research continued: "Some of the factors that boost the growth of the global market include increase in use of drones by police official for search and rescue and rise in awareness for the disaster response drones… plus defense companies are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) & deep learning to automate inspection processes by the use of small drone software's even more precise to provide more value, which is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the forecast period. (2027)

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) BREAKING NEWS: Draganfly Selected by PromoDrone to Provide its Public Safety UAV Technology for Emergency Management - Draganfly Inc. (FSE: 3U8) ("Draganfly" or the "Company"), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce it has been selected to provide its Public Safety technology to the PromoDrone platform for Emergency Management.

Draganfly is providing its product development and manufacturing capabilities to develop the next generation of PromoDrone's safety drone and digital enclosure package. Draganfly will also supply its versatile, multirotor UAV technology by integrating the enclosure on the Commander 3XL aerial system. Draganfly's Commander 3XL is a versatile, modular UAV that can carry custom payloads of up to 26 pounds. The next generation PromoDrone digital enclosure will carry sensors capable of providing live-video feeds, communication, and data collection.

Draganfly has a long and proud history of supporting emergency operations globally. For more than two decades, the company has developed innovative drone solutions, software, and artificial intelligence (AI) systems that continue to improve public safety.

"We are really excited to be partnering with Draganfly to build out our fleet of public safety drones," said Jamar Williams, PromoDrone Founder and CEO. "We are committed to innovation and opportunity. Our success relies on our ability to remain competitive, forward-thinking, and results-driven while curating a valuable ecosystem of brands, agencies, and platform operators." CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for Draganfly at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-dpro/

Other recent developments in the markets of note include

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) five-segment solid rocket boosters recently helped successfully launch the first flight of NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from Pad 39B in Kennedy Space Center, Florida as part of the Artemis I mission. This is the first in a series of Artemis missions focused on deep space exploration and establishing a sustainable human presence on and around the moon.

"The SLS rocket was launched by a powerful 7.2 million pounds of thrust from our solid rocket boosters which are largest, human-rated solid rocket boosters ever built," said Wendy Williams, vice president, propulsion systems, Northrop Grumman. "Northrop Grumman has been pioneering in space for over 50 years and our contributions to NASA's Artemis missions continue our incredible legacy of innovation."

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Lockheed Martin and Microsoft recently announced a landmark expansion of their strategic relationship to help power the next generation of technology for the Department of Defense (DOD).

Yvonne Hodge, senior vice president, Enterprise Business and Digital Transformation, and chief information officer, Lockheed Martin: "Through this historic agreement, Lockheed Martin and Microsoft are blazing a new path in classified cloud, artificial intelligence, and 5G.MIL® capabilities for the Department of Defense. We are creating faster, safer, and more affordable 21st Century Security solutions that infuse immersive experiences and other advanced commercial technologies into the most capable defense systems. We are confident this unrivaled combination of capabilities will help keep our customers ahead of new threats and challenges."

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, recently announced it will issue financial results for the Company's second quarter ended October 29, 2022 after the market closes on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day.

Hosting the call to review results for the fiscal second quarter will be Wahid Nawabi, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Kevin P. McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Jonah Teeter-Balin, senior director corporate development and investor relations.

NASA's Space Launch System rocket, powered by the Boeing [NYSE: BA] -built core stage, recently lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center. Eight and a half minutes into flight, the core stage completed its mission and separated from the upper stage of the rocket, sending NASA's Orion spacecraft on its first journey around the Moon.

"Today, this country now has a super-heavy lift launch capability for the first time in 50 years," said Jim Chilton, senior vice president of Boeing's Space and Launch division. "This test flight was a demonstration of engineering innovation, and we are ready to support NASA and their international partners in returning humans to deep space exploration."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM expects to be compensated twenty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Draganfly Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Financialnewsmedia.com