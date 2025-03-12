Addepar Elevates Global Presence with Dubai Office

MEA Firms Gain Enhanced Access to Addepar's Cutting-Edge Technology and Data Solutions

DUBAI, UAE, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Addepar , a leading global data and technology platform empowering investment professionals, today announced the opening of its first office serving the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, in Dubai's prestigious DIFC. This strategic move will enable Addepar to better serve its growing client base in the region, providing cutting-edge solutions to MEA family offices, wealth managers, banks, and sovereign wealth funds.

By establishing a local presence, Addepar aims to deepen partnerships within the region's thriving financial ecosystem and foster closer collaboration with firms seeking world-class technology solutions. This move builds on Addepar's global growth strategy, which includes a workforce of over 1,000 employees, more than a third of whom operate outside the United States.

"We are thrilled to establish roots in the UAE with our new office in Dubai, a city that stands at the forefront of global financial innovation," said Peter O'Brien, Global Head of Growth and Partnerships at Addepar. "This expansion reflects our dedication to providing MEA-based investment professionals with the insights and tools they need to drive better outcomes for their clients. Our technology empowers firms to transform complexity into clarity, fueling smarter decisions and lasting success."

As one of Addepar's earliest clients internationally, Tobias Pfister, CEO of Equalis Capital, welcomed the company's expanded presence in the UAE.

"Addepar has been a game-changer for our business. Their sophisticated yet intuitive platform enables us to deliver more transparent and impactful advice to our principals. Over the past ten years, their commitment to addressing our unique needs has saved us countless hours and helped us focus on delivering the results our clients deserve. We're excited to see their continued investment in the region."

This expansion will strengthen Addepar's position as a global partner for investment professionals, adding to the $7 trillion in client assets managed on the platform by more than 1,200 firms in 45 countries. MEA holds immense potential for Addepar, representing a center of innovation and financial growth with a sizable amount of assets under local management.

Addepar's DIFC office underscores its commitment to redefining how investment professionals navigate complex portfolios and deliver exceptional client value worldwide.

About Addepar

Addepar is a global technology and data company that helps investment professionals provide the most informed, precise guidance for their clients. Hundreds of thousands of users have entrusted Addepar to empower smarter investment decisions and better advice over the last decade. With client presence in more than 45 countries, Addepar's platform aggregates portfolio, market and client data for over $7 trillion in assets. Addepar's open platform integrates with more than 100 software, data and services partners to deliver a complete solution for a wide range of firms and use cases. Addepar embraces a global flexible workforce model with offices in Silicon Valley, New York City, Salt Lake City, Chicago, London, Edinburgh, Pune and Dubai.

