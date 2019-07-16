ADDC adds Dean Nelson, former head of Uber Metal, to Board of Directors

LAKE SUCCESS, New York, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arnouse Digital Devices Corp. (ADDC), a leading high-tech computer designer and manufacturer concentrating on compute miniaturization and highly dense servers has appointed Dean Nelson, former head of Uber Metal, to the company's Board of Directors.

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Nelson on board and honored that he accepted our invitation to offer his industry expertise as we bring our technology offerings to the data center and global computing market," said Michael Arnouse, chairman and CEO of ADDC.

"ADDC's technology and patent portfolio are highly applicable to the core data center, edge, autonomous vehicles, VTOL, and drone markets." said Dean Nelson, Founder and CEO of Dean Nelson Inc. "There is a need for a last mile, ruggedized, secure compute solution for the billions of IoT devices globally that are being deployed on the ground and in the air. ADDC is uniquely positioned to serve this space."

About Dean Nelson

Dean is a seasoned technology executive with a 30 year career building and operating digital infrastructure portfolios. He is the Founder and CEO of Dean Nelson Inc. Dean recently led the Infrastructure Metal team at Uber responsible for Metal as a Service (MaaS) technical infrastructure (data center, compute, storage, network and infrastructure software) and business functions serving Uber's global leading ridesharing business, as well as UberEats, UberFreight, UberHealth, UberForBusiness, and Autonomous vehicle and UberAir development. The portfolio served 100 million trips a week in more than 600 cities spanning 6 continents.

Prior to Uber, Dean worked at eBay Inc as the Vice President of Global Foundation Services, which served over 300 million active users enabling over $250Bn of enabled commerce volume annually. At end of his tenure at eBay, his team successfully integrated, then split eBay and PayPal infrastructures into two independent internet companies. Prior to eBay, Dean worked at Sun Microsystems for 17 years in various technical, management and executive leadership roles in Manufacturing, Engineering, IT and Real Estate. His final project was the consolidation of Sun's multi-billion dollar global technical infrastructure portfolio of over 1,000 facilities.

Dean Nelson is the Founder and Chairman of Infrastructure Masons, a professional association of industry executives and technology professionals entrusted with building and operating the physical and logical structures of the Digital Age. Since its founding in 2016 iMasons has amassed a global membership representing over $150Bn in infrastructure projects spanning 130 countries.

Through his 30 year career, Dean he has driven $10B in infrastructure projects in 9 countries. His extensive architecture, engineering and operations experience includes 30 years in Hardware, 23 years in Network, and 18 years in Infrastructure Software and Data Centers. He has produced numerous award-winning innovations in mission critical facilities and compute environments. He also holds four US patents.

Dean is creator of the Digital Service Efficiency methodology (DSE), the first miles per gallon measurement for technical infrastructure, used to measure ebay.com as a single system. He served as the Chair of the Technology Business Management Council High Tech Workgroup, and Chairman & Founder of Data Center Pulse in 2009 – an exclusive datacenter owner community with over 9,000 members in 100 countries. Dean was identified by SearchDatacenter.com as one of the top five people who changed the data center. Dean is also the recipient of Sun's prestigious Innovation Award, Modular DC Deployment award and Best DC Design award from Uptime Institute as well as the Operational Excellence and Infrastructure Trailblazer awards from The TBM Council and Outstanding Contributions to the Data Center Industry award from Data Center Dynamics.

About Arnouse Digital Devices Corp.

Arnouse Digital Devices Corporation was founded in 2002 by Michael Arnouse to create a revolutionary and environmentally friendly, interchangeable compute platform which gives users an unprecedented level of flexibility, compute power, small size, low power use and ultra-high security. Currently, ADDC operates from four locations throughout the east and west coasts and has representation in over 57 countries. ADDC has been granted 19 utility patents, with three pending in the areas of pluggable computing and the surrounding ecosystem. ADDC is fully committed to provide the world's best computing solutions for traditional and harsh environments that enable people, government and businesses to excel in productivity with minimal harmful e-waste and a smaller carbon footprint. ADDC products are proudly Made in the USA.

