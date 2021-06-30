ADCP Expands Digital Tenant Experience with Yardi

The app allows tenants to review lease information and documents, submit and track maintenance and leasing service requests and receive the latest ADCP news, announcements, promotions and updates.

"ADCP is dedicated to creating a holistic approach to property management with tailored, personalised services designed for customers. With Yardi RENTCafé, we are continuing our commitment to build our digital offering to best serve the ever-changing needs of our customers by providing tenants the opportunity to avail services with superior efficiency and convenience," said Mohamed Binbrek, General Manager of Abu Dhabi Commercial Properties.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with ADCP," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "Yardi continues to be a major contributor to the digitisation of real estate technology in the Middle East, and help our clients better connect with their residents and staff while increasing resident satisfaction."

About ADCP

Abu Dhabi Commercial Properties LLC (ADCP) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC (ADCB). Established in 2006, ADCP delivers property management services to a UAE landlord client base, its substantial leasehold portfolio of residential and commercial leasehold units is managed on behalf of private HNW individuals, corporates, charities, banking and government landlords. ADCP operates from offices across the UAE. For more information, visit adcp.ae .

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit yardi.ae.

