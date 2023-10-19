Adarga and Second Front announce strategic partnership to accelerate deployment of AI software to AUKUS defence market

WASHINGTON and LONDON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adarga , the British AI leader in information intelligence, and Second Front Systems , the US company that fast-tracks government access to disruptive technology, today announce their strategic partnership. Together they will accelerate the deployment of Adarga's AI-driven information analysis software, Vantage , delivering vital decision advantage to the AUKUS defence ecosystem.

This partnership with Second Front will enable Adarga to seamlessly deploy mission-critical software to UK, US and Australian defence customers across all security classifications - providing a rapid, secure route to market. This will further build on Adarga's existing deployments across the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) and wider AUKUS market.

"This collaboration marks a pivotal moment, not only reinforcing Adarga's strategic expansion to the US and Australian markets, but in expanding our ecosystem of international partners to face shared dangers and better meet our collective national security goals in support of AUKUS pillar two" said Rob Bassett Cross , CEO of Adarga. "I cannot overstate the importance of closer collaboration and the forging of more intimate relationships between our world-leading tech industries and our militaries. Establishing interoperability and adoption of Adarga's cutting-edge AI software capabilities will equip each of our allied nations with the coalition capability to maintain a mutual strategic advantage in a world of increasing geo-strategic threats."

This announcement comes hot on the heels of Adarga and Second Front's participation in AUSA 2023 in Washington, D.C., the annual conference hosted by the Association of the United States Army. The event brings together more than 30,000 attendees from over 80 countries.

"Second Front is elated to be collaborating with Adarga on their continued growth in the UK and to key allies," said Tyler Sweatt , CEO of Second Front. "We are seeing an increased demand for software adoption across alliance frameworks like AUKUS and are excited that Game Warden is positioned to help accelerate that adoption."

Adarga will deploy their Vantage software product onto Game Warden, Second Front's DevSecOps platform. Game Warden is designed for accreditation compliance and enables commercial software companies to configure, secure, and deploy software to government end users in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional methods.

Adarga Vantage employs advanced AI to help analysts, planners and researchers explore and exploit vast quantities of internal and open-source information, presenting it in a way that can be rapidly interrogated. Supercharging research and analysis, it shoulders the cognitive burden of time-consuming, repetitive tasks related to processing, collecting and reading relevant information - allowing users to dedicate more time to delivering insightful, relevant and reliable analysis to decision-makers. It's proven to enable analysts to work over 20 x faster, using 300% more sources, by automatically extracting, synthesising, summarising and connecting information drawn from millions of sources in over 75 languages.

About Adarga

Adarga is a UK-based AI leader specialising in information intelligence. Its market-defining Vantage software enables public and private sector companies to unlock valuable and often mission-critical insight from the huge volumes of in-house and open-source information at their disposal – extracting and connecting millions of data points in context and presenting them in comprehensible formats. This enables organisations to more rapidly identify threats and opportunities, mitigate risk and gain a competitive edge.

The product is underpinned by a unique combination of natural language processing, machine learning and network science. Adarga is committed to the transparent, responsible and trustworthy development of AI.

Adarga has a dedicated Labs team which is supporting the strategic AI-readiness of defence so organisations can more readily adopt software-driven capabilities for decisive military advantage.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) fast-tracks government access to disruptive, commercially-proven software as a service (SaaS) applications for national security missions. Leading software providers—ranging from publicly traded defence contractors to startups—and government agencies trust 2F's Game Warden DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate their delivery and harness the cloud revolution at scale. Founded by former U.S. Marines, this public benefit, venture-backed software company is driven by firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/ where you can also explore "All Quiet on the Second Front," a candid and entertaining podcast discussing defense tech, national security, and government markets hosted by the CEO of Second Front Systems, Tyler Sweatt.

