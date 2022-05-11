Adaptive Cruise Control Market Size To Reach USD 60.92 Bn In 2030, Rapid Advancements In Imaging And Sensing Technologies Is A Major Factor Driving Market Revenue Growth - Says Reports And Data

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global adaptive cruise control market size is expected to reach USD 60.92 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Stringent safety regulations imposed by governments in various countries across the globe play a major role in driving adaptive cruise control market revenue growth. Ruling bodies in various countries have come up with major strategies to curb road accidents. In addition, various laws and regulations have been imposed so that automotive manufacturers enhance safety features in their vehicles. Moreover, major automotive manufacturers are investing significantly in research & development activities to develop innovative products that not only increase their popularity and profitability but also let them be compliant. One of the major innovations include long-range Radio Detection and Ranging (RADAR) sensors that enable vehicles to capture data on surrounding traffic over a long distance thereby enabling drivers to make more informed decisions.

However, adverse weather conditions are expected to pose a major hindrance to adaptive cruise control market revenue growth. Adaptive cruise control system makes extensive use of sensors to capture and utilize the data on surrounding and thereby utilize it to perform a specific operation. In regions with extreme weather conditions such as fog, snowfall, and rainfall, functioning of these sensors and other electronic technologies integrated into various compartments of a vehicle are disrupted and thereby may not function accordingly or provide incorrect data. In addition, incorporating advanced sensors that are capable of withstanding these harsh weather conditions can eventually increase overall price point of the vehicle. Moreover, the competitive market for sensing technology has enabled manufacturers to come up with innovative technology which may be difficult to understand or interpret for a non-technical person. Therefore, the aforementioned factors have strictly restricted adoption of adaptive cruise control systems among consumers in countries and regions where weather conditions are extreme.

Request a Sample Report – https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2195

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 29 March 2022 , Juizi Holdings, Inc., which is a franchisor and retailer of new energy vehicles in China announced that the company through its wholly-owned subsidiary Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co., Ltd. entered into a strategic agreement with Jiangsu Skywell Automobile Co., Ltd. on 16 March 2022 . Under the terms of agreement, Zhejiang Jiuzi has been given non-exclusive right to use Skywell's 'Skyworth' trademark and sell their new EV6 SUV series during 2022-2023. EV6 is a completely electric SUV that includes fully integrated high-end technologies and enhanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic braking & parking, and others.

, Juizi Holdings, Inc., which is a franchisor and retailer of new energy vehicles in announced that the company through its wholly-owned subsidiary Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co., Ltd. entered into a strategic agreement with Jiangsu Skywell Automobile Co., Ltd. on . Under the terms of agreement, Zhejiang Jiuzi has been given non-exclusive right to use Skywell's 'Skyworth' trademark and sell their new EV6 SUV series during 2022-2023. EV6 is a completely electric SUV that includes fully integrated high-end technologies and enhanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic braking & parking, and others. Predictive systems segment is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. Rising demand for systems that allow drivers to predict next movement of the vehicle in front of them is a major factor expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. Predictive systems are a type of adaptive cruise control that uses sensory data to predict actions of nearby vehicles. This allows the vehicle to slow down in order to avoid colliding with another vehicle that is abruptly switching lanes. In Europe , for example, Honda began offering a predictive cruise control system on the Executive Grade Honda CR-V in 2015. The advanced capabilities of this predictive cruise control enabled existing adaptive cruise control system to anticipate and automatically respond prior to sudden movements of vehicles surrounding.

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2195

Image sensors segment is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. Increasing technological applications and stringent legal mandates have compelled automakers to use high-quality image sensors across all vehicle segments. Modern automotive cameras, as opposed to traditional rearview cameras used for parking or moving the vehicle backward, are equipped with advanced image sensors that aid in monitoring both interior and exterior surroundings. Furthermore, with rising demand for adaptive cruise control systems, this has become inevitably important. Image sensors, such as OMNIVISION's compact and cost-effective Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) sensors, are designed to meet market demands while also delivering industry-leading image quality.

Commercial vehicle segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Rising demand from warehouses across regions is a major factor driving this segment's revenue growth. Automotive manufacturers have long used technologies such as adaptive cruise control to integrate and provide a more relaxed driving experience to consumers. However, they are increasingly being seen to be integrated into commercial vehicles. Furthermore, as these technologies become more relevant, accessible, and affordable, commercial fleets are increasingly adopting them to improve fleet safety.

Market in Asia-Pacific accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Rising consumer demand for electric automotive vehicles, as well as growing trend of connected mobility, are major factors expected to drive market revenue growth in this region. Furthermore, strong presence of major automakers such as Mitsubishi, Honda, and others has created a lucrative opportunity for adaptive cruise control component manufacturers to expand their presence. These automakers are increasingly incorporating advanced and innovative technologies into their vehicles in order to increase profitability and provide their customers with a diverse range of product options.

accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Rising consumer demand for electric automotive vehicles, as well as growing trend of connected mobility, are major factors expected to drive market revenue growth in this region. Furthermore, strong presence of major automakers such as Mitsubishi, Honda, and others has created a lucrative opportunity for adaptive cruise control component manufacturers to expand their presence. These automakers are increasingly incorporating advanced and innovative technologies into their vehicles in order to increase profitability and provide their customers with a diverse range of product options. Major companies in the global market report include Autoliv Inc., Magna International Inc., Valeo, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Hyundai Mobis, Mando Corp., and Robert Bosch GmbH

To identify the key trends in the industry, research study at https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/adaptive-cruise-control-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the adaptive cruise control market based on type, sensing technology, vehicle type, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

RADAR-Based Systems



Laser-Based Systems



Binocular Computer Vision Systems



Assisting Systems



Multi-Sensor Systems



Predictive Systems

Sensing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Sensors



Ultrasonic Sensors



Image Sensors



Laser Sensors



RADAR Sensors

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Passenger Vehicle



Commercial Vehicle



Utility Vehicle

Buy Premium Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/2195

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Israel



Rest of MEA

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data:

Mobile Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market size is expected to reach USD 49.44 Billion in 2030, and register a revenue CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. High demand for faster web page loading time and lower bounce rates is a primary factor driving market revenue growth

Astronomical Telescope Market size is expected to reach USD 497.0 Million in 2030, and register a revenue CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Rising demand can be primarily attributed to significant investments in development of astronomical research activities.

Aromatics Market size is expected to reach USD 382.4 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Aromatics market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as rising demand for aromatics solvents such as xylene for dissolving other substances and as a cleaning agent, toluene for production of paints, lacquers, and glue, and benzene for making plastics, synthetic fibers, and resins in various end-use industries.

Smartphone Screen Protector Market size was USD 47.19 Billion in 2021, and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Increase in global demand for premium smartphones can be attributed to increasing per capita income of consumers which has led to improved purchasing power of customers.

Industrial Hemp Market size was USD 8.40 Billion in 2021, and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 33.8% during the forecast period. Hemp plant can be processed and used for making various products. Rising demand for hemp derivatives for industrial purpose is expected to drive revenue growth of market during the forecast period.

LED Lighting Market, By Product Type (Lamps, Luminaires), By Installation (New, Retrofit), By Application (Indoor, Outdoor), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Architectural, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Blood Glucose Test Strips Market By Distribution Type (Over the Counter, Online), By Diabetes Type (Type-1 Diabetes, Type-2 Diabetes, Others), By End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Data Mining Tools Market By Component Type (Tools, Services), By Service Type (Managed Services, Consulting, Implementation, Others), By Deployment, By Business Application, By Organization Size, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Milk Protein Isolate Market Size, Share, Trends, By Filtration Method (Ultrafiltration, Diafiltration), By Application (Dietary Supplements, Bakery and Confectionary, Dairy Products, Pharmaceuticals), By Distribution Channel, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Cancer Stem Cell Market By Cancer Type (Chronic lymphocytic leukemia [CLL], Acute leukemia), By Transplant (Allogeneic & Autologous Stem Cell Therapy), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-adaptive-cruise-control-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579615/Reports_and_Data_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Reports And Data