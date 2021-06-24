Adapdix appoints John Genovesi as chief operating officer to expand sector growth and support increasing customer demand

Genovesi comes from Rockwell Automation, where he held multiple senior roles since moving to the company from Siemens in 1989. Most recently, he held the position of senior vice president, enterprise accounts and software, and was responsible for Rockwell Automation's software strategy and strategic partnerships. Prior to that role he led the Enterprise Software and Process Business where he scaled revenue and earnings, significantly shifting businesses performance. Genovesi comes to Adapdix with a proven track record in industrial enterprise software leadership, having worked with Fortune 500 companies to realize their digital transformation goals. Genovesi will play a vital role in Adapdix's rapid expansion and global adoption plan through his internal leadership and development of external relations with strategic partners.

Adapdix recently announced EdgeOps DataMesh™, the first product of its next-generation adaptive AI software platform EdgeOps™ that overcomes the typical hurdles of real-time operational data management. Performing data ingestion, pre-processing and edge inferencing in millisecond timeframes, enables real-time analysis control to improve operational efficiency and reduce downtime of high-value assets. The software is already used by multiple Fortune 500 customers, including several leading semiconductor manufacturers, to improve their manufacturing performance.

Anthony Hill, CEO at Adapdix, said, "John is an industry veteran with many years of senior-level experience, leading large cross-functional teams to deliver industrial IoT and analytic solutions. I'm delighted that he has decided to join Adapdix as he will play a key role in moving the company and our products to the next level."

Genovesi holds an MBA from Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University and a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Youngstown State University. He joins an Adapdix team that already includes experienced senior staff from industry-leading companies such as Amazon, Foxconn, GE Digital, and Hitachi Vantara.

About Adapdix

Adapdix provides an innovative software platform for enterprises that optimizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) at the edge. The company's customer-centric EdgeOps platform increases uptime of equipment, reduces supply chain and logistics cost and increases remote worker productivity. Founded in 2015, Adapdix is headquartered in Pleasanton, California – see www.adapdix.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1550826/Adapdix_John_Genovesi.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1359461/ADAPDIX__Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.adapdix.com



SOURCE Adapdix Corporation