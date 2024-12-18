AdaniConneX Earns Top Honors in Data Center Infrastructure and Operation Industry by Frost & Sullivan in the Asia-Pacific

AdaniConneX is well-positioned to lead India's data center market expansion, combining speed, reliability, and scalability along with a consultative approach, rapid deployment capabilities, and a customer-centric focus.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, based on their comprehensive assessment, recognizes AdaniConneX with the 2024 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year Award in Data Center Infrastructure and Operations industry. AdaniConneX is applauded for implementation of global best practices across the data center infrastructure life cycle, starting with master planning, design & engineering, construction, operations and sustainability. With a unique eye to uncover market gaps, AdaniConneX is also recognized for successfully developing products and solutions that proactively address both current and emerging market needs in the hyperscale and enterprise data center market.

AdaniConneX is applauded for implementation of global best practices across the data center infrastructure life cycle, starting with master planning, design & engineering, construction, operations and sustainability.

AdaniConneX's offers unique expertise in the data center infrastructure and operations sector. The company is creating world leading digital infrastructure in India for some of the largest technology companies and is doing so with highly secure, scalable, and sustainable architecture. It offers full-stack digital infrastructure solutions to address critical needs of organizations across data center infrastructure and energy value chain.

Gautham Gnanajothi, Global Vice President of Research, Frost & Sullivan, observed "AdaniConneX's unique approach towards technology leverage and sustainable innovation has been instrumental in creating a niche for itself in the APAC region; it will also play a crucial role in propelling its brand equity to further heights, with a potential to set pioneering global standards and best practices for data center infrastructure and operations. The company leverages advanced technologies and innovative solutions to enhance efficiency and reliability, earning a reputation for excellence and cementing its position as the partner of choice; its leadership propels India's rise as a regional hub, addressing the surging demands of the digital era." With its strong overall performance, AdaniConneX earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year Award in the data center infrastructure and operations industry.

"Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year recognition reflects the shared commitment of our partners, customers, and employees towards building a sustainable and future-ready digital ecosystem for India. We are investing disproportionately to address the emerging needs of the market around Energy Security, Sustainability, Operational Efficiency, and Talent Development in anticipation of the Cloud & AI boost that the Indian market will further witness in coming years. We are building a globally benchmarked and locally complaint data center platform to power India's digital growth. We are at the cusp of a multi-decade revolution that will reshape the economic landscape of the world around us and it is our mission to enable an infrastructure that facilitates India's leadership in this age,' said Sanjay Bhutani, Chief Business Officer, AdaniConneX.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh

E: tarini.singh@frost.com

About AdaniConneX

AdaniConneX, a 50:50 JV between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, was founded with a vision to redefine the data center landscape in India. AdaniConneX envisions to build an environmentally and socially conscious 1GW data center infrastructure platform by leveraging the complementary capacity of the Adani Group, India's largest infrastructure player, and EdgeConneX, one of the largest private data center operators. In a land of innovators, data center solutions need to be ahead to accelerate ambition and AdaniConneX mirrors this vision of Digital India.

For more information, please visit https://www.adaniconnex.com/

For Media Queries: Roy Paul | roy.paul@adani.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2583289/Frost_and_Sullivan_AdaniConneX_Award.jpg