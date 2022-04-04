Adam Caller of Tutors International Extends Offer to Families Housing Ukrainian Refugee Children

Leading educationalist, Adam Caller, has offered to significantly reduce the fees incurred in employing a private tutor for families providing accommodation for Ukrainian refugees with children

OXFORD, England, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a magnanimous gesture today, Adam Caller, Founder and CEO of Tutors International, offered the services of his company to help the children losing out on their education as a result of the Ukraine crisis.

“Tutors International is determined to support Ukrainian children in these extremely challenging and traumatic times,” commented Caller.



Caller announced that for any family providing accommodation for Ukrainian refugees with children, Tutors International will use their considerable experience to find them a suitable private Tutor, charging only 5% of the normal search fee and significantly slashing its usual 33% margin to a mere 5%. This will mean an £800 Arrangement Fee instead of £16,000 and an annual placement fee of around £150k instead of approximately £200k.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than 4 million people have fled the country; half of these are children whose lives, along with their education, have been severely disrupted. "Tutors International is determined to support Ukrainian children in these extremely challenging and traumatic times," commented Caller. "We are experts in our field and our tuition service is unmatched. Tutors International has extensive experience in placing superb private tutors in full-time residential positions. We can also offer specialised help if the child has learning difficulties or if they are gifted and talented and need a tutor to help them reach their potential".

Tutors International prides itself on its personalised service offering full-time residential private tuition where a child's specific needs are catered for.

For more details, contact Adam Caller at Tutors International or for more information about how Tutors International can help, go to our website: https://www.tutors-international.com/contact/

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child, in order for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for residential full-time positions, after-school assistance, and homeschooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

Contact Details

Web: www.tutors-international.com

Email: marketing@tutors-international.com

Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135

Tutors International

Clarendon House

52 Cornmarket Street

Oxford

OX1 3HJ

UK

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1779909/TI_Ukraine.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699064/Tutors_International_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tutors International