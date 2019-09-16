AdAlta secures licensing deal for the i-body platform with global medical technology and diagnostics firm, GE Healthcare

Highlights

AdAlta secures commercial agreement for its i-body platform with global medical technology and diagnostics firm, GE Healthcare.

Under the licensing deal, the two companies will develop i-bodies for diagnostic imaging.

AdAlta will screen its novel i-body library on a number of targets in order to identify i-bodies that GE can use as imaging agents, starting with Granzyme B.

AdAlta's i-body technology is a new class of human protein therapeutic, which is based on the shape of the shark single domain antibody and is one tenth the size of traditional antibodies, making it ideally suited as an imaging agent.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AdAlta Limited (ASX:1AD), today announced it has signed a commercial agreement for its i-body platform with global medical technology firm, GE Healthcare. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The licensing deal will see the two companies develop i-bodies for diagnostic imaging. These candidates, if successful, could help identify molecular markers of activated T-cells, and could potentially help in the selection and monitoring of patients receiving immunotherapy. Initial work will focus on Granzyme B, a serine protease commonly secreted by immune cells in cancer.

"We are thrilled to have secured this licensing deal with one of the world's largest healthcare companies. This is a key step toward AdAlta's goal of becoming a global player in next-generation antibodies. The small size and flexibility of the i-body makes it ideal as an imaging agent," said AdAlta Executive Chairman, Paul MacLeman.

"We recognize that PET imaging plays a vital role in the development and use of cancer immunotherapies as it is a non-invasive way to measure patient response before, during and after treatment," said Sanka Thiru, Head of Molecular Imaging Oncology, in GE Healthcare's Pharmaceutical Diagnostics business. "We are partnering with companies like AdAlta to build

a portfolio of molecular imaging agents for those disease biomarkers that will help accelerate the development of the next generation of immuno-oncology treatments."

In parallel with driving commercial deals based on the i-body platform, AdAlta is focused on bringing forward value from the AD-214 therapeutic program in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, which is due to enter human trials in January 2020. The Company remains on track with its clinical trial preparation.

Notes to Editors

About AdAlta Limited

AdAlta Limited is an Australian based drug development company headquartered in Melbourne. The Company is preparing for its phase 1 clinical studies for its lead compound AD-214. The clinical program is expected to commence early 2020 following the release of the current toxicity study data.

AdAlta's lead i-body candidate, AD-214 is for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other human fibrotic diseases, for which current therapies are sub-optimal and there is a high-unmet medical need. AdAlta is also in collaborative partnerships to advance the development of its i-body pipeline announcing an agreement with UK-based research organisation, Excellerate Bioscience on an undisclosed target of commercial interest.

AdAlta has a proprietary technology platform to generate i-bodies, a new class of protein therapeutics, with applications as therapeutic drugs to treat disease.

Our technology mimics the shape and stability of a crucial antigen-binding domain, that was discovered initially in sharks and then developed as a human protein. The result is a range of unique compounds, for use in treating serious diseases.

The Company also plans to continue further drug discovery and development directed towards other drug targets and diseases.

Further information can be found at: www.adalta.com.au.

