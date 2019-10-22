Acxiom and Strategic IC to Showcase their Successful ABM Programme at ABM: Align and Accelerate Conference

Jo Robson, Marketing Director of Acxiom commented: "I'm very much looking forward to sharing the Acxiom ABM programme with such a relevant audience of ABM marketers. We have learned a lot over the course of the last year which I am sure will provide invaluable insight for any organisation either thinking about implementing an ABM programme for the first time or looking to fine-tune an existing one."

Alex Embling, CEO of Strategic IC, continued: "The Acxiom ABM programme highlights the importance of strong sales and marketing alignment from the outset. This, and the deep dive vertical research we carried out at the beginning of the project, formed the foundation of this successful ABM campaign."

Seminar: Acxiom and ABM: How a marketing and data services leader built a sales pipeline in 120 days

Acxiom commissioned Strategic IC to develop a blended ABM programme to build pipeline fast in its target account clusters. This session will examine how they developed a blended one-to-many and one-to-few ABM programme that harnessed Buyer Intent Data and deep customer insight to deliver exceptional results.

Date: 5 November 2019

Where: ABM: Align and Accelerate Conference

Location: 155 Bishopsgate | London | EC2M 2YD

To attend this session: sign up here .

Attend ABM: Align and Accelerate

This new era of customer-led marketing calls for an event showing you the utmost innovative and imaginative ways to show customers that you've listened.

ABM: Align and Accelerate will demonstrate everything you need to master your Account-Based Marketing with a 4 stream agenda mapped across the four core elements of account based marketing: Sales and marketing alignment, technology, programme and content execution, account definition, data, and insight.

It will give you 17 bookable sessions, so you can tailor the day based on the type of ABM you're looking to explore or scale.

Join the B2B Marketing ABM Conference and find out:

What the best in ABM are doing

How you can implement this in your business

What the future for Account-Based Marketing holds.

To learn more and register (10% discount with code: Strategic10): ABM: Align and Accelerate

About Acxiom

Acxiom provides marketing and data services for the world's best marketers. We combine data, technology, ethics and ideas to help brands understand their customers and deliver great experiences. A leader in identity and ethical data use for 50 years, Acxiom helps thousands of clients and partners around the globe work together to create a world where all marketing is relevant. To learn more: acxiom.com.

About B2B Marketing

Established in 2004, B2B Marketing is now the number one go-to resource for B2B marketers across the globe.

Right from the start we had a clear mission that remains as strong and clear today: to provide marketers at business brands with the tools, insight and inspiration they need to grow and succeed – as both individuals and businesses.

We're proud to serve as the focal point for the B2B marketing sector, and a force for greater connectivity, enabling marketers and leaders to share experiences and learn from one another. Learn more at B2B Marketing.

About Strategic IC

At Strategic IC, we come to work each day to solve the biggest problem in sales and marketing. Who is actively in-market for your products and services?

There is a proliferation of brands competing for the same customers making it much more difficult to cut through the noise. Sales teams get bigger and bigger but are yet less and less effective as buyer behaviour has changed beyond all recognition. Marketing budgets and technology innovation continue to grow apace but real ROI is hard to measure as the buyer journey now resembles a maze rather than a linear path to conversion.

Our mission at Strategic IC is to enable B2B technology brands to accelerate their growth and maximise their investment resources by identifying and engaging with enterprise accounts actively in-market for their products and services.

We're Google, HubSpot, Drift, Vidyard and Cyance partners so have all the right tools and know-how to support you on your SaaS growth journey. Let's talk: strategic-ic.co.uk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1015272/Alex_Embling_And_Jo_Robson.jpg

Related Links

http://strategic-ic.co.uk



SOURCE Strategic IC