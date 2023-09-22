ACX wins Environmental Finance's Best Carbon Exchange award for third consecutive year

ABU DHABI, UAE, LONDON and SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACX, the leading environmental markets exchange, is pleased to announce that it has won the Environmental Finance 2023 Best Voluntary Carbon Market Exchange award for the 3rd year running.

Votes by active market participants determine the winners of the Environmental Finance awards. This third win cements ACX's position as the top-tier provider of environmental market trading.

"We are constantly improving and questioning our systems and strategies. I believe this is central to winning this award for the 3rd year running. We are always adapting, questioning, and learning. This keeps us nimble and humble. It is this mix that enables us to improve and reach new heights. I would like to thank our clients and colleagues who voted for us. You can rest assured that we will continue to push the envelope." said William Pazos, co-CEO and co-Founder of ACX.

ACX would like to express its gratitude for the support it has received from those voting in the awards, and to Environmental Finance for showcasing the transformative work in the voluntary carbon market sector.

The exchange would also like to take this opportunity to thank Enterprise Singapore – a statutory board under Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry – for their continuous support. Enterprise Singapore has been a valued partner to ACX and played a critical role in supporting the early development of our platform.

The ACX team would also like to offer its thanks to Deutsche Börse AG for their support as shareholders.

"AirCarbon Exchange has played a key role by pioneering the Voluntary Carbon Market, with its fully digital carbon trading platform built on blockchain technology – enabling financial impact at greater scale on decarbonisation efforts. Sustainability requires a global effort, and we're proud to work with such a collaborative industry partner in carbon markets," notes Peter Reitz, CEO at EEX.

Last but not least, ACX would like to thank its growing team for working tirelessly with integrity, professionalism, and care to provide an ever improving and smoother service.

The award is the culmination of another busy year at ACX, with the exchange continuing to build new partnerships and expand its operations globally.

The ACX team's relentless pursuit of excellence has led to significant milestones:

September 2023 : Partnership with Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) in Greece to develop Carbon Market in the region

Partnership with Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) in to develop Carbon Market in the region July 2023 : Partnership with EcoRegistry, a blockchain-based registry platform, and Cercarbono, a voluntary carbon market standards group, to enhance carbon offsetting accessibility

: Partnership with EcoRegistry, a blockchain-based registry platform, and Cercarbono, a voluntary carbon market standards group, to enhance carbon offsetting accessibility April 2023 : Collaboration with Japan's Natural Capital Credit Consortium to revitalize the carbon credit market, including boosting carbon market activity in Japan

: Collaboration with Natural Capital Credit Consortium to revitalize the carbon credit market, including boosting carbon market activity in March 2023 : A groundbreaking partnership with StoneX to launch a US digital carbon marketplace

More announcements will be made soon, with ACX continuing to make strides to grow its partnerships and provide new and better services for its users to facilitate the vital journey towards net zero.

Learn more about this year's Voluntary Carbon Market Rankings and ACX's win in this article by Environmental Finance.

About the ACX Group:

The ACX (AirCarbon Exchange) Group, including ACX Ltd and AirCarbon Pte. Ltd. which operate environmental exchanges in Abu Dhabi and Singapore respectively, caters to corporate entities, financial traders, carbon project developers and other industry stakeholders. ACX provides participants with an efficient and transparent trading platform that is user-friendly, seamless and offers the lowest transaction fees in the market. Leveraging distributed ledger technology, ACX facilitates the scalable growth of the environmental product markets to align with global ambitions of achieving Net Zero.

ACX is proud to be a member of the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) and the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), further enhancing its commitment to sustainability and responsible trading practices for carbon and other environmental products. ACX has garnered international recognition as the Best Carbon Exchange globally in Environmental Finance's esteemed Voluntary Carbon Market Rankings for three consecutive years (2021, 2022, 2023), solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

For more information, please contact info@acx.net or visit www.acx.net.

SOURCE ACX (AirCarbon Exchange)