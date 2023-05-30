ACX Collaborates with Carbon Offset Certification to Certify Environmental Claims

ABU DHABI, UAE and GENEVA, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACX Ltd, the UAE-based global exchange revolutionizing the voluntary carbon market, and Carbon Offset Certification (COC), the Swiss-based certification protocol for carbon neutral commodity transactions, products, or services, have agreed to collaborate to support the commodity industry on its journey to carbon neutrality.

By partnering with COC, ACX's commodity, aviation and shipping members will be able to benefit from COC's targeted approach to their respective sectors.

COC provides certification of credible environmental claims for commodities, products, or services. It involves calculating the carbon footprint (based on recognized GHG accounting standards), verifying the results through a qualified verification body (such as Bureau Veritas), and mitigating the emissions with quality carbon credits that companies can purchase and retire via carbon markets access providers like ACX.

ACX's clients will therefore benefit from this extra layer of certification to ensure all their offset practices and environmental commitments are being carried out to the highest standards.

Henri-Jean Bardon, Director of Biofuels Platform of ACX, said, "As ACX is growing and expanding both geographically and in product offerings, it is important for us to keep transparency top of mind and further support customers in making carbon neutral portfolios. The collaboration with the Carbon Offset Certification initiative is a key step in this direction and showcases our commitment to additional layers of verification and certification in all aspects of our platform and services."

Paul Sébastien, CEO of Carbon Offset Certification, said, "As the demand for carbon offset certified products and services is growing fast, efficient access to carbon market is essential for companies. COC is thrilled to collaborate with ACX, leading global carbon exchange, to facilitate companies' journey to decarbonation."

The two companies, ACX and COC, have a shared goal to collaborate to offer complementary services for efficient carbon markets access and solutions to communicate environmental action in a credible and robust manner.

About the AirCarbon Exchange Group:

ACX (formerly AirCarbon Exchange) includes ACX Ltd. and AirCarbon Pte. Ltd., operates environmental exchanges in Abu Dhabi and Singapore respectively, catering to corporate entities, financial traders, carbon project developers, and other industry stakeholders. ACX provides participants with an efficient and transparent trading platform that is user-friendly, seamless, and offers the lowest transaction fees in the market. Leveraging distributed ledger technology, ACX facilitates the scalable growth of the environmental product markets to align with global ambitions of achieving Net Zero.

ACX is proud to be a member of the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) and the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), further enhancing its commitment to sustainability and responsible carbon and other environmental products trading practices. ACX has garnered international recognition as the Best Carbon Exchange globally in Environmental Finance's esteemed Voluntary Carbon Market Rankings for two consecutive years (2021, 2022), solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

For more information, please contact info@acx.net or visit www.acx.net.

About Carbon Offset Certification:

Carbon Offset Certification is a global, Swiss-based and independent initiative that certifies Commodity transactions (from 'cradle-to-gate' or 'cradle-to-grave'), Products ('cradle-to-shelf' life-cycle) or Services (e.g., logistics solutions) through a third-party assured process of the quality of calculations and offsets of GHG emissions.

Carbon Offset Certification supports the industry in the journey towards carbon neutrality.

For more information, please www.carbonoffsetcertification.com.

SOURCE ACX (AirCarbon Exchange)