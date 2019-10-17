Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market To Reach USD 934.8 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Size – USD 583.8 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.0% for the year 2026, ARDS Industry trends – Increasing lung injuries due to car accidents with various chronic diseases such as pulmonary or systemic infection, neurological conditions, among others.

Rise in the chronic diseases and increase in the air pollution & air quality are some of the significant reasons to propel the growth of the acute respiratory distress syndrome market during the forecast years.

According to the analysis of Reports and Data, the global acute respiratory distress syndrome market was valued at USD 583.8 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 934.8 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0%. Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a type of respiratory failure, which is a form of lung inflammation. Due to which there is a problem with the proper delivery of the oxygen to the different body organs, which at the end impact the appropriate functioning of the parts. Various causes are included with the ARDS, such as sepsis, trauma, pneumonia, and others. The primary treatment for the ARDS involves mechanical ventilation, which is delivered through a rigid tube that enters the oral cavity and is secured in the airway.

According to a survey done by the World Health Organization (WHO), it is seen that more than 3 million people are effects due to acute respiratory distress syndrome. It can affect people of all ages. The main reason for the ARDS is air pollution, which is caused due to the emission by the vehicles. The harmful gases emitted are inhaled by the people thus leading to several problems.

Different strategic initiatives have been undertaken by the various players in the ARDS industry. For instance, on December 2018, Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. a biopharmaceutical company merged with CVie Therapeutics and launched AEROSURF, a combination drug/device product which is used to treat respiratory distress syndrome.

The Asia Pacific region is the highest-growing region from a geographical perspective in the acute respiratory distress syndrome market. Thus, the advancement in the healthcare sector is expected to propel the market growth. China, India, and Japan are driving the growth of the acute respiratory distress syndrome market in the Asia-pacific region with growth in the lung injury and brain damage due to the rise in the car accidents in this region.

The growth is primarily driven by activity on significant infrastructure projects and supported by an increase in warehouses. Various drugs to treat the ARDS in the product pipeline and various new approval of the drugs by FDA are expected to drive the growth of the acute respiratory distress syndrome market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for acute respiratory distress syndrome is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% in the Asia-Pacific , followed by North America and Europe , with 4.8% and 5.7% CAGR, respectively. Increasing chronic diseases and the rise in air pollution are the key factors to accelerate market growth during the forecast period across all regions.

, followed by and , with 4.8% and 5.7% CAGR, respectively. Increasing chronic diseases and the rise in air pollution are the key factors to accelerate market growth during the forecast period across all regions. As of 2018, the therapeutic device segment was valued at USD 291.9 Million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Increasing preference for gastrointestinal bleeding and pulmonary fibrosis has been one of the reasons for the growth of the acute respiratory distress syndrome market.

and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Increasing preference for gastrointestinal bleeding and pulmonary fibrosis has been one of the reasons for the growth of the acute respiratory distress syndrome market. Due to the ARDS, various complications related to the brain and lung are noticed. Neurological hypoxic brain damage is also one of the injury types, which is reported for acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome is Fibro Proliferate, resolution stage, recovery stage, and many more.

The Asia-Pacific is the largest region for the acute respiratory distress syndrome market due to the significant contribution from countries like China , Japan , India , and Korea due to the growing end-segment and sales channel industries.

is the largest region for the acute respiratory distress syndrome market due to the significant contribution from countries like , , , and Korea due to the growing end-segment and sales channel industries. Asia Pacific region is accounted for the third largest market share in 2017, due to consumption in well establishes and end-user segment industries.

region is accounted for the third largest market share in 2017, due to consumption in well establishes and end-user segment industries. Among the region, North America has the largest market share. The primary driver for the acute respiratory distress syndrome market in North America is the growing brain injury, thus owing to the increase in injury type segment for the ARDS market.

has the largest market share. The primary driver for the acute respiratory distress syndrome market in is the growing brain injury, thus owing to the increase in injury type segment for the ARDS market. Key participants include Faron Pharmaceuticals, BioMarck Pharmaceuticals, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical AG, Smiths Medical, Athersys, GlaxoSmithKline, Altor Bioscience, and Mondobiotech.

Segments covered in the report:

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the acute respiratory distress syndrome market based on device type, injury type, severity, treatment, sales channel, end user and region.

Device Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Monitoring Devices

Diagnostic Devices

Blood Gas Analyzers



Pulse Oximeters



Spirometers



Capnography Devices



Other Diagnostic Devices

Therapeutic Devices

Mechanical Ventilators



Invasive And Non-invasive Ventilators



Drug Delivery Devices



Nebulizers





Humidifiers



PAP



Other Therapeutic Devices

Injury Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Brain Injury

Lung Injury

Severity (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Mild

Moderate

Severe

Treatment (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Fibro Proliferate

Exudative Stage

Resolution Stage

Recovery Stage

Sales Channel (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Direct Sales

Channel Sales

End User (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Service Centers

Other End Users

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Spain



Italy



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil

