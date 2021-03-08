Acute Pancreatitis Market Size Evaluated to Soar Suboptimally at a CAGR of 5.89% for the Study Period (2017-2030), Reckons DelveInsight

The Acute Pancreatitis Market needs pharma players to target existing potential targets to prevent the potentially devastating results of this condition

LAS VEGAS, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's ' Acute Pancreatitis Market Insights ' report highlights the market dynamism and forecasts up to 2030, its driving factors, and restraints. The report brings to the table the epidemiological trends and their forecasts up to 2030, diagnosis patterns, and available Acute Pancreatitis treatment options in different geographics.

Acute Pancreatitis Market Report proffers an all-encompassing view of the market trends, key pharmaceutical companies working in the Acute Pancreatitis market, recent approvals, expected launches, Acute Pancreatitis pipeline therapies, reimbursement policies, and competitive analysis of emerging therapies.

Some of the crucial takeaways from the Acute Pancreatitis Market report:

The management of Acute Pancreatitis depends on the severity of the disease and the concomitant complications that may arise.

The primary goal of the Acute Pancreatitis treatment is to relieve the pain and reduce the inflammation associated with the pancreas.

The current Acute Pancreatitis market treatment options include pancreatic enzymes , pain medication , and other modalities such as diabetes medication , antibiotics , hydration therapy , and parenteral nutrition .

, , and other modalities such as , , , and . Analysis of the Acute Pancreatitis pipeline scenario exhibits only one promising candidate, Auxora ( CalciMedica, Inc .), under clinical development for Acute Pancreatitis, which is expected to hit the market during the forecast period.

( .), under clinical development for Acute Pancreatitis, which is expected to hit the market during the forecast period. Most of the Acute Pancreatitis pipeline therapies are in the early stages of development depicting a weak picture.

Acute Pancreatitis Market size is expected to experience major push owing to the increasing incidence of obesity which promotes gallstone formation (a major cause of acute pancreatitis) along with the increased availability of and use of tests to measure serum levels of pancreatic enzymes, which detect milder cases of AP.

Request for Sample @ Acute Pancreatitis Market Insights for a rich analysis of the market trends

Acute pancreatitis is an inflammatory condition of the pancreas that is painful and deadly. It represents a disorder characterized by the pancreas' acute necro-inflammatory changes. Gallstones, heavy alcohol intake, and genetic aberrations constitute the most common causes of Acute Pancreatitis.

Acute Pancreatitis Epidemiology

Acute Pancreatitis is a common clinical condition, the incidence of which has been increasing over recent years. The total 7MM Acute Pancreatitis incident cases in 2020 were observed to be 502,390, out of which the US accounted for the highest incident cases of this disease estimated to be approximately 56.03% of the total incident cases.

DelveInsight's Acute Pancreatitis Market Report 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted epidemiological analysis for the study period: 2017-2030 segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Acute Pancreatitis Incident Population

Country-wise Acute Pancreatitis Epidemiology

Diagnosed Acute Pancreatitis Incidence by Etiology

Diagnosed Acute Pancreatitis Incidence by Severity

Diagnosed Acute Pancreatitis Incidence by Gender

Recurrent Acute Pancreatitis Cases

Acute Pancreatitis Treatment Market Landscape

The management of Acute Pancreatitis depends on the severity of the disease and concomitant complications. Effective Acute Pancreatitis management mainly involves the usage of symptomatic and supportive therapies including Pain Medications, Nutritional Support, Hydration Therapy, Pancreatic Enzymes such as Somatostatin and Antibiotics. Surgery has little to no significance in the early management of Acute Pancreatitis. Interventional endoscopy with sphincterotomy is indicated for acute cholangitis and/or obstructive jaundice in gall stone-associated Acute Pancreatitis. In severe cases, where medications fail to pass down the stones, endoscopy such as ERCP procedure, Endoscopic sphincterotomy, Cholecystectomy is recommended.

Decades have passed since clinicians started searching for an effective treatment for Acute Pancreatitis. Despite hundreds of clinical trials, there is no licensed specific drug therapy for the disease. It is commonly believed that Acute Pancreatitis evolves rapidly from an initial insult into local and systemic tissue damages. From there, the patient may develop a variety of complications or recover fully. Current pieces of evidence suggest that the researchers have been quite good at handling complications of Acute Pancreatitis. However, many potential targets exist to prevent the potentially devastating results of this condition. Therefore, the discovery of promising treatments that aim at these targets is needed.

Interested in knowing more about the treatment landscape? Contact @ Acute Pancreatitis Treatment Market

Acute Pancreatitis Market Domain

DelveInsight's analysis of the Acute Pancreatitis pipeline therapies presented quite a bleak picture owing to only one promising therapy in the clinical trials expected to get launched in the next few years namely Auxora (CalciMedica, Inc.). Auxora is a potent and selective small-molecule inhibitor of calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels. It is being developed for moderately severe and severe Acute Pancreatitis and is the Phase II of clinical development. It has also received Fast track designation from the FDA for the treatment of the same.

Acute Pancreatitis Market Forecast

Inadequate prognostic systems make it difficult to identify patients at early stages. Thus, the ability to establish a prognosis, especially in the earliest disease phases, for triaging patients or instituting specific therapies, still needs improvement. Despite improvements in treatment and critical care, severe Acute Pancreatitis is still associated with high mortality rates.

Nevertheless, the Acute Pancreatitis drug market is expected to grow owing to the recognition of the appropriate imaging timing and utilization of proper terminology for reporting imaging features by both clinicians and radiologists has aided in definitive diagnosis and effective treatment planning. No approved therapy in the Acute Pancreatitis market further offers enormous opportunities to pharma and biotech players to explore the domain. A bleak pipeline also offers an abundance of opportunities for pharma players to enter the market domain and try their hands at it.

Acute Pancreatitis Pipeline Therapies

Auxora (CalciMedica, Inc.)

Know more about the impact of pipeline therapies on the Acute Pancreatitis Market

Scope of the Acute Pancreatitis Market Report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2017-30

Key Companies: CalciMedica, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Key Pipeline Therapies: Auxora

Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Acute Pancreatitis Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Acute Pancreatitis emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary of Acute Pancreatitis 3 Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Acute Pancreatitis 4 Acute Pancreatitis Market Overview at a Glance 5 Acute Pancreatitis Disease Background and Overview 6 Patient Journey 7 Acute Pancreatitis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8 Acute Pancreatitis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices 9 Unmet Needs in Acute Pancreatitis Market 10 Key Endpoints of Acute Pancreatitis Treatment 11 Acute Pancreatitis Marketed Products 12 Acute Pancreatitis Emerging Therapies 13 Acute Pancreatitis: Seven Major Market Analysis 14 Attribute analysis 15 7MM: Acute Pancreatitis Market Outlook 16 Access and Reimbursement Overview of Acute Pancreatitis 17 KOL Views 18 Acute Pancreatitis Market Drivers 19 Acute Pancreatitis Market Barriers 20 Appendix 21 DelveInsight Capabilities 22 Disclaimer 23 About DelveInsight

Know more of what we are providing @ Acute Pancreatitis Market Outlook and Forecast

Related Reports

Chronic Pancreatitis Market

DelveInsight's 'Chronic pancreatitis (CP) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030' report.

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market

DelveInsight's "Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Autoimmune Hepatitis Market

DelveInsight's "Autoimmune Hepatitis - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Ascites Market

DelveInsight's "Ascites Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Crohn's Disease Cd Market

DelveInsight's "Crohn's Disease (CD) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Diabetic Gastroparesis Market Size

DelveInsight's 'Diabetic Gastroparesis (DGp) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report.

Dyspepsia Market

DelveInsight's "Dyspepsia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Esophageal Cancer Market

DelveInsight's "Esophageal Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Functional Dyspepsia Market Insights

DelveInsight's "Functional Dyspepsia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Gastric Ulcers Market

DelveInsight's "Gastric Ulcers - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Gastritis Market

DelveInsight's "Gastritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market

DelveInsight's "Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end-to-end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP