Acute Kidney Injury Market to Grow at a CAGR of Approximately 8% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The dynamics of acute kidney injury market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending across the world and the expected launch of the emerging therapies during the forecast period.

LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Acute Kidney Injury Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Acute Kidney Injury emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Acute Kidney Injury Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the Acute Kidney Injury market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 5.4 billion in 2020.

As per DelveInsight analysis, the total Acute Kidney Injury incident cases in the 7MM were approximately 10.9 million in 2020.

The United States contributed to the largest incident-patient share (mortality adjusted), acquiring ~ 34.09% of the 7MM in 2020

Rising incidence of AKI will provide a larger window of opportunity for new treatment and prevention options

The pipeline of AKI is quite robust with diverse products strengthening targeting prophylaxis of AKI in several complications such as Sepsis and post-cardiac-surgery mainly. Leading acute kidney injury companies such as Cerenis Therapeutics, Alloksys, Vifor Pharma, Exponential Biotherapies, Atox Bio, AM Pharma Holding, Quark-Pharmaceuticals, Nephraegis Therapeutics, Vasomune, Unicycive, LG Chem, Pharming Group, Angion Biomedica, Elysium Health, Sentien Biotechnologies, Pharmazz, Arch Biopartners, Guard Therapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Amniotics, Mission Therapeutics, Bessor pharma, Kantum Pharma, ABIONYX, and others are developing novel drug candidates to improve the Acute Kidney Injury treatment landscape.

The Acute Kidney Injury therapies in the pipeline include bRESCAP, ANG-3777, EA-230, Ilofotase alfa, ASP1128, Ruconest (Conestat alfa), and others.

The key driver for the surge in acute kidney injury market size is the rise in the number of incident cases of acute kidney injury.

Acute Kidney Injury Overview

Acute kidney injury (AKI), also known as acute renal failure (ARF), is a disorder that causes progressive azotemia with or without oliguria over a period of hours or days. Acute kidney injury is defined as a sudden loss of renal function, clinically expressed as an acute reversible surge in nitrogen waste products as measured by blood urea nitrogen and serum creatinine levels over hours to weeks. Acute kidney injury causes an abrupt loss in renal function, which results in waste product retention, electrolyte abnormalities, and changes in volume status. Acute kidney injury is classified into prerenal, postrenal, and intrinsic renal.

Many people with acute kidney injury are asymptomatic, while others experience generalized non-specific acute kidney injury symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, weakness, dizziness, lower back pain, passing less urine than usual, unexplained loss of appetite, feeling sick or vomiting, shortness of breath, and swelling of the legs or other body parts. An increase in serum creatinine and a reduction in urine output are commonly used for acute kidney injury diagnosis.

Acute Kidney Injury Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, there were approx 10.9 million acute kidney injury incident cases in the 7MM in 2020.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest acute kidney injury incident population in 2020.

The Acute Kidney Injury market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into

Total Incident Population of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in Hospitalized Patients

Mortality Adjusted Incident Population of AKI in Hospitalized Patients

Stage-specific Incident Population of AKI

Age-specific Incident Population of AKI

Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market

For the past several years; it has been observed that the current acute kidney injury treatment is primarily supportive in character, with no therapeutic approaches demonstrating benefit in treating the condition. Off-label acute kidney injury medications used to treat AKI include ACE inhibitors, angiotensin II-receptor blockers (ARBs), diuretics, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and renal replacement therapy (RRT). Monitoring urine output and, at first, serum creatinine levels (SCr) numerous times each day is a cornerstone of the therapy for all patients with acute kidney injury. It is also indicated to correct electrolyte imbalances, quit or adjust nephrotoxic medicines, and dose-adjust pharmaceuticals with renal elimination.

Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

bRESCAP: Alloksys

ANG-3777 (BB3): Angion Biomedica/ Vifor Pharma

EA-230: Exponential Biotherapies

Ilofotase alfa: AM Pharma

ASP1128: Astellas Pharma

Ruconest (Conestat alfa): Pharming Technologies

Acute Kidney Injury Market Dynamics

Treatment-related adverse effects are quite rare, resulting in successful acute kidney injury treatment choices. Moreover, patients have easy access to reimbursements since their ailment necessitates long-term management, such as dialysis. In addition, several government activities are being undertaken by adopting various programs concerning acute kidney injury, which is expected to improve the global AKI prospect and thus bolster the actue kidney injury market.

Furthermore, several biomarkers, including NGAL, Cystatin-C, and others, are being investigated for use in acute kidney injury diagnosis. The validation of these new biomarkers could provide new methods for detecting the start and severity of kidney injury. Future research in the acute kidney injury market is underway with the goal of better understanding of the underlying processes and, as a result, improve outcomes for AKI patients.

Moreover, a robust pipeline with a novel mechanism of action and increasing incidence are major market drivers of the acute kidney injury market. Additionally, the acute kidney injury pipeline is also expected to change the current dynamics of the acute kidney injury market, which presently comprises biologics and molecules with new mechanisms of action like ANG-3777 (BB3), ASP1128, Ilofotase alfa, Ruconest (Conestat alfa), bRESCAP, EA230, and others.

However, there are several barriers to the acute kidney injury market growth. One such factor is the lack of awareness. If the patients have cardiac issues, the situation becomes even more complex. Moreover, long-term health repercussions, as well as longer hospital stays and high health-care expenses, highlight AKI's enormous societal impact. In addition, several risk factors, such as diabetes and heart failure, have substantial implications for patients' quality of life, making it challenging to develop promising future interventions and thus hindering the acute kidney injury market growth.

Scope of the Acute Kidney Injury Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

2019–2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Acute Kidney Injury Companies: Cerenis Therapeutics Alloksys, Vifor Pharma, Exponential Biotherapies, Atox Bio, AM Pharma Holding, Quark-Pharmaceuticals, Nephraegis Therapeutics, Vasomune, Unicycive, LG Chem, Pharming Group, Angion Biomedica, Elysium Health, Sentien Biotechnologies, Pharmazz, Arch Biopartners, Guard Therapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Amniotics, Mission Therapeutics, Bessor pharma, Kantum Pharma, ABIONYX, and others

Cerenis Therapeutics Alloksys, Vifor Pharma, Exponential Biotherapies, Atox Bio, AM Pharma Holding, Quark-Pharmaceuticals, Nephraegis Therapeutics, Vasomune, Unicycive, LG Chem, Pharming Group, Angion Biomedica, Elysium Health, Sentien Biotechnologies, Pharmazz, Arch Biopartners, Guard Therapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Amniotics, Mission Therapeutics, Bessor pharma, Kantum Pharma, ABIONYX, and others Key Acute Kidney Injury Therapies : bRESCAP, ANG-3777, EA-230, Ilofotase alfa, ASP1128, Ruconest (Conestat alfa), and others

: bRESCAP, ANG-3777, EA-230, Ilofotase alfa, ASP1128, Ruconest (Conestat alfa), and others Therapeutic Assessment: Acute kidney injury current marketed and emerging therapies

Acute kidney injury current marketed and emerging therapies Acute Kidney Injury Market Dynamics: Acute kidney injury market drivers and barriers

Acute kidney injury market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Acute Kidney Injury Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share by Therapies (%) Distribution of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in 2019 3.2 Market Share by Therapies (%) Distribution of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in 2032 4 Executive Summary of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) 5 Key Events 6 SWOT Analysis 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Symptoms 7.3 Types of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) 7.4 Stages Classification 7.5 Risk Factors 7.6 Etiology 7.7 Pathophysiology 7.8 Biomarkers 7.9 Diagnosis 7.9.1 RIFLE Criteria 7.9.2 AKIN Criteria 7.9.3 KDIGO criteria 8 Treatment and Prevention 8.1 Acute Renal Failure or Acute Kidney Injury: United States based Treatment Guidelines 8.2 European Renal Best Practice (ERBP) position statement on the Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) Clinical Practice Guidelines on Acute Kidney Injury 8.3 The Japanese Clinical Practice Guideline for acute kidney injury (2016) 8.4 NICE Guidelines on AKI: Prevention, Detection, and Management (2019) 8.4.1 Assessing Risk of AKI 8.4.2 Preventing AKI 8.4.3 Detecting AKI 8.4.4 Identifying the Cause of AKI 8.4.5 Managing AKI 8.4.6 Information and Support for Patients and Carers 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Epidemiology Methodology 9.3 Total Incidence of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in Hospitalized Patients in the 7MM 9.4 Total Mortality Adjusted Incident Population of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in Hospitalized Patients in the 7MM 9.5 Epidemiology of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) 9.5.1 United States 9.5.2 Europe 9.5.3 Japan 9.6 The United States 9.6.1 Total Incident Population of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in Hospitalized Patients in the United States 9.6.2 Mortality Adjusted Incident Population of AKI in Hospitalized Patients in the United States 9.6.3 Stage-specific Incident Population of AKI in the United States 9.6.4 Age-specific Incident Population of AKI in the United States 9.7 EU5 9.7.1 Total Incident Population of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in Hospitalized Patients in EU5 9.7.2 Mortality Adjusted Incident Population of AKI in Hospitalized Patients in EU5 9.7.3 Stage-specific Incident Population of AKI in EU5 9.7.4 Age-specific Incident Population of AKI in EU5 9.8 Japan 9.8.1 Total Incident Population of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in Hospitalized Patients in Japan 9.8.2 Mortality Adjusted Incidence of AKI in Hospitalized Patients in Japan 9.8.3 Stage-specific Incident Population of AKI in Japan 9.8.4 Age-specific Incidence of AKI in Japan 10 Organizations contributing towards Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) 11 Patient Journey 12 Emerging Therapies 12.1 Key Cross 12.2 bRESCAP: Alloksys 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Clinical Development 12.2.2.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.3 ANG-3777 (BB3): Angion Biomedica 12.3.1 Product Description 12.3.2 Clinical Development 12.3.2.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.3.3 Safety and Efficacy 12.4 Teprasiran (QPI-1002): Quark Pharmaceuticals 12.4.1 Product Description 12.4.2 Clinical Development 12.4.2.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.4.3 Safety and Efficacy 12.5 recAP: AM Pharma 12.5.1 Product Description 12.5.2 Clinical Development 12.5.2.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.5.3 Safety and Efficacy 12.6 ASP1128: Astellas Pharma 12.6.1 Product Description 12.6.2 Clinical Development 12.6.2.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.7 Ruconest (Conestat alfa): Pharming Technologies 12.7.1 Product Description 12.7.2 Clinical Development 12.7.2.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.7.3 Safety and Efficacy 12.8 EA-230: Exponential Biotherapies 12.8.1 Product Description 12.8.2 Clinical Development 12.8.2.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.8.3 Safety and Efficacy 12.9 Reltecimod: Atox Bio 12.9.1 Product Description 12.9.2 Clinical Development 12.9.2.1 Clinical Trials Information 13 Potential of Current Therapies and Emerging Therapies 14 Acute Kidney Injury (AKI): Seven Major Market Analysis 14.1 Key Findings 14.2 Market Methodology 14.3 Total Market Size of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in the 7MM 14.4 Total Market Size of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) by Therapies in the 7MM 14.5 Market Outlook 14.6 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 14.7 United States Market Size 14.7.1 Total Market Size of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in the United States 14.7.2 Market Size of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) by Therapies in the United States 14.8 EU-5 Market Size 14.8.1 Total Market size of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in Europe 14.8.2 Market Size of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) by Therapies in Europe 14.9 Japan 14.9.1 Total Market size of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in Japan 14.9.2 Market Size of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) by Therapies in Japan 15 KOL Views 16 Market Drivers 17 Market Barriers 18 Unmet Needs 19 Reimbursement and Market Access 19.1 Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (US) 19.2 American Kidney Fund (AKF) 19.3 Reimbursement and Cost of Acute Kidney Injury in Europe 19.3.1 United Kingdom (England) 19.3.2 France 19.3.3 Germany 19.3.4 Italy 20 Appendix 20.1 Bibliography 20.2 Report Methodology 21 DelveInsight Capabilities 22 Disclaimer 23 About DelveInsight

