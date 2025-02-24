Acurx Announces Publication of Positive Results from an In-Silico Study Predicting the Microbiome-Restorative Potential of Ibezapolstat in the Treatment of CDI

Major finding provides mechanistic explanation for ibezapolstat's (IBZ) selectivity in that the predicted bactericidal interaction between IBZ and its target DNA pol IIIC is conserved across most of the Bacillota phylum, including C. difficile, while certain beneficial taxa are naturally resistant to IBZ, allowing regrowth of resistant microbes known to confer health benefits

This study used in silico methods to better interpret the narrower than expected ibezapolstat (IBZ) spectrum of activity observed in human trials, which included increased proportion of certain key gut microbiota of the Bacillota phylum

IBZ susceptibility of human commensal (nonpathogenic) microbiota was predicted using genomic analysis and a phylogenetic tree construction of the IBZ target enzyme, pol IIIC

Preparation continues to advance IBZ into international Ph3 clinical trials for treatment of CDI

IBZ has previously been granted FDA QIDP and Fast-Track Designation and has received SME (Small and Medium-sized Enterprise) designation by the EMA

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ("Acurx" or the "Company") is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of small molecule antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, with its lead antibiotic candidate, ibezapolstat (IBZ), preparing to advance to international Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with C. difficile Infection (CDI). The Company today announced the results of a study and its publication in the Journal of Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapeutics entitled: "The Microbiome-restorative Potential of Ibezapolstat for the Treatment of Clostridioides difficile Infection is Predicted Through Variant PolC-type DNA Polymerase III in Lachnospiraceae and Oscillospiraceae". The primary researcher and author is Jacob K. McPherson, PharmD, a PhD Pharmacology Candidate at the University of Houston. This study was funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.

According to co-author Kevin Garey, PharmD, MS, FIDSA, Professor and Chair, University of Houston College of Pharmacy, Principal Investigator for microbiology and microbiome aspects of the ibezapolstat clinical trial program, and Acurx Scientific Advisory Board member: "These studies help to explain the narrower than expected spectrum of activity of ibezapolstat in our ongoing clinical trials that helps explain regrowth of beneficial gut microbiota while patients are on ibezapolstat therapy." He added: "Genomic differences in the PolC between these species affect the binding of ibezapolstat allowing these beneficial microbes to be resistant and confer health benefits. This is distinctly different that the comparator vancomycin which kills these beneficial microbes causing high rates of C. difficile recurrence."

Acurx's Executive Chairman, Bob DeLuccia, stated: "This in silico genomic analysis complements the structural biology data emerging from our scientific collaboration with Leiden University Medical Center." He further stated: "We're confident that these results can be leveraged to advance not only the ibezapolstat program but also our systemic Gram-positive antibiotic discovery program in lead optimization for an oral pol IIIC inhibitor for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and in parallel planning for our anti-anthrax bioterrorism program."

During clinical trials with IBZ, a narrower than expected spectrum of activity was observed that included increased proportion of certain key microbiota of the Bacillota phylum known to confer health benefits, specifically Lachnospiraceae, Oscillospiraceae (formerly Ruminococcaceae), and Coprobacillaceae within Erysipelotrichales. The purpose of this study was to utilize in silico approaches to better interpret the narrower than expected IBZ spectrum of activity observed in human trials. IBZ susceptibility to human commensal microbiota was predicted using genomic analysis and PolC phylogenetic tree construction in relation to C. difficile and commensal low G + C bacteria. An amino acid phylogenetic tree identified certain residues that were phylogenetically variant in Lachnospiraceae, Oscillospiraceae, and Erysipelotrichales but conserved in C. difficile. The major finding of this study was that the predicted interactions between IBZ and pol IIIC is conserved across the majority of the Bacillota phylum except for Lachnospiraceae and Oscillospiraceae, and Erysipelotrichales (including Erysipelotrichaceae and Coprobacillaceae), taxa that were not killed or regrown in IBZ-treated subjects while on therapy.

About the AAC Journal:

Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy (AAC) is an interdisciplinary journal devoted to the dissemination of knowledge relating to all aspects of antimicrobial and antiparasitic agents and chemotherapy. Generally, any report involving studies on or with antimicrobial, antiviral (including antiretroviral), or antiparasitic agents is within the purview of AAC. Studies involving animal models, pharmacological characterization, and clinical trials are appropriate for consideration.

Acurx previously announced that it had received positive regulatory guidance from the EMA during its Scientific Advice Procedure which confirmed that the clinical, non-clinical and CMC (Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls) information package submitted to EMA supports advancement of the ibezapolstat Phase 3 program and if the Phase 3 program is successful, supports the submission of a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for regulatory approval in Europe. The information package submitted to EMA by the Company to which agreement has been reached with EMA included details on Acurx's two planned international Phase 3 clinical trials, 1:1 randomized (designed as non-inferiority vs vancomycin), primary and secondary endpoints, sample size, statistical analysis plan and the overall registration safety database. With mutually consistent feedback from both EMA and FDA, Acurx is well positioned to commence our international Phase 3 registration program.

The primary efficacy analysis will be performed using a Modified Intent-To-Treat (mITT) population. This will result in an estimated 450 subjects in the mITT population, randomized in a 1:1 ratio to either ibezapolstat or standard- of-care vancomycin, enrolled into the initial Phase 3 trial. The trial design not only allows determination of ibezapolstat's ability to achieve Clinical Cure of CDI as measured 2 days after 10 days of oral treatment but also includes assessment of ibezapolstat's potential effect on reduction of CDI recurrence in the target population. In the event non-inferiority of ibezapolstat to vancomycin is demonstrated, further analysis will be conducted to test for superiority.

About the Ibezapolstat Phase 2 Clinical Trial

The completed multicenter, open-label single-arm segment (Phase 2a) study was followed by a double-blind, randomized, active-controlled, non-inferiority, segment (Phase 2b) at 28 US clinical trial sites which together comprise the Phase 2 clinical trial. (Link to Clinicaltrials.gov/NCT042447542) This Phase 2 clinical trial was designed to evaluate the clinical efficacy of ibezapolstat in the treatment of CDI including pharmacokinetics and microbiome changes from baseline. from study centers in the United States. In the Phase 2a trial segment,10 patients with diarrhea caused by C. difficile were treated with ibezapolstat 450 mg orally, twice daily for 10 days. All patients were followed for recurrence for 28± 2 days. Per protocol, after 10 patients of the projected 20 Phase 2a patients completed treatment (100% cured infection at End of Treatment).

In the Phase 2b trial segment, which was discontinued due to success, 32 patients with CDI were enrolled and randomized in a 1:1 ratio to either ibezapolstat 450 mg every 12 hours or vancomycin 125 mg orally every 6 hours, in each case, for 10 days and followed for 28 ± 2 days following the end of treatment for recurrence of CDI. The two treatments were identical in appearance, dosing times, and number of capsules administered to maintain the blind.

The Company previously reported that the overall observed Clinical Cure rate in the combined Phase 2 trials in patients with CDI was 96% (25 out of 26 patients), based on 10 out of 10 patients (100%) in Phase 2a in the Modified Intent to Treat Population, plus 15 out of 16 (94%) patients in Phase 2b in the Per Protocol Population, who experienced Clinical Cure during treatment with ibezapolstat. Ibezapolstat was well-tolerated, with three patients each experiencing one mild adverse event assessed by the blinded investigator to be drug- related. All three events were gastrointestinal in nature and resolved without treatment.

There were no drug-related treatment withdrawals or no drug-related serious adverse events, or other safety findings of concern. In the Phase 2b vancomycin control arm, 14 out of 14 patients experienced Clinical Cure. The Company is confident that based on the pooled Phase 2 ibezapolstat Clinical Cure rate of 96% and the historical vancomycin cure rate of approximately 81% (Vancocin® Prescribing Information, January 2021), we will demonstrate non-inferiority of ibezapolstat to vancomycin in Phase 3 trials in accordance with the applicable FDA Guidance for Industry (October 2022).

In the Phase 2 clinical trial (both trial segments), the Company also evaluated pharmacokinetics (PK) and microbiome changes and test for anti-recurrence microbiome properties, including the change from baseline in alpha diversity and bacterial abundance, especially overgrowth of healthy gut microbiota Actinobacteria and Firmicute phylum species during and after therapy. Phase 2a data demonstrated complete eradication of colonic C. difficile by day three of treatment with ibezapolstat as well as the observed overgrowth of healthy gut microbiota, Actinobacteria and Firmicute phyla species, during and after therapy. Very importantly, emerging data show an increased concentration of secondary bile acids during and following ibezapolstat therapy which is known to correlate with colonization resistance against C. difficile. A decrease in primary bile acids and the favorable increase in the ratio of secondary-to-primary bile acids suggest that ibezapolstat may reduce the likelihood of CDI recurrence when compared to vancomycin. The company also recently reported positive extended clinical cure (ECC) data for ibezapolstat (IBZ), its lead antibiotic candidate, from the Company's recently completed Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with CDI. This exploratory endpoint showed that 12 patients who agreed to be followed up to three months following Clinical Cure of their infection, 5 of 5 IBZ patients experienced no recurrence of infection. In the vancomycin control arm of the trial, 7 of 7 patients experienced no recurrence of infection. ECC success is defined as a clinical cure at the TOC visit (i.e., at least 48 hours post EOT) and no recurrence of CDI within the 56 ± 2 days post EOT (ECC56) and 84 ± 2 days post EOT (ECC84) in patients who consented to extended observation. In the Phase 2b trial, 100% (5 of 5) of ibezapolstat-treated patients who agreed to observation for up to three months following Clinical Cure of CDI experienced no recurrence of infection. Furthermore, ibezapolstat-treated patients showed lower concentrations of fecal primary bile acids, and higher beneficial ratio of secondary to primary bile acids than vancomycin-treated patients.

About Ibezapolstat

Ibezapolstat is the Company's lead antibiotic candidate planning to advance to international Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with C. difficile Infection (CDI). Ibezapolstat is a novel, orally administered antibiotic, being developed as a Gram-Positive Selective Spectrum (GPSS®) antibacterial. It is the first of a new class of DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitors under development by Acurx to treat bacterial infections. Ibezapolstat's unique spectrum of activity, which includes C. difficile but spares other Firmicutes and the important Actinobacteria phyla, appears to contribute to the maintenance of a healthy gut microbiome.

In June 2018, ibezapolstat was designated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) for the treatment of patients with CDI and will be eligible to benefit from the incentives for the development of new antibiotics established under the Generating New Antibiotic Incentives Now (GAIN) Act. In 2019, FDA granted "Fast Track" designation to ibezapolstat for the treatment of patients with CDI. The CDC has designated C. difficile as an urgent threat highlighting the need for new antibiotics to treat CDI.

About Clostridioides difficile Infection (CDI)

According to the 2017 Update (published February 2018) of the Clinical Practice Guidelines for C. difficile Infection by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) and Society or Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), CDI remains a significant medical problem in hospitals, in long-term care facilities and in the community. C. difficile is one of the most common causes of health care- associated infections in U.S. hospitals (Lessa, et al, 2015,

New England Journal of Medicine). Recent estimates suggest C. difficile approaches 500,000 infections annually in the U.S. and is associated with approximately 20,000 deaths annually. (Guh, 2020, New England Journal of Medicine). Based on internal estimates, the recurrence rate for the antibiotics currently used to treat CDI is between 20% and 40% among approximately 150,000 patients treated. We believe the annual incidence of CDI in the U.S. approaches 600,000 infections and a mortality rate of approximately 9.3%.

About the Microbiome in C. difficile Infection (CDI) and Bile Acid Metabolism

C. difficile can be a normal component of the healthy gut microbiome, but when the microbiome is thrown out of balance, the C. difficile can thrive and cause an infection. After colonization with C. difficile, the organism produces and releases the main virulence factors, the two large clostridial toxins A (TcdA) and B (TcdB). (Kachrimanidou, Microorganisms 2020, 8, 200; doi:10.3390/microorganisms8020200.) TcdA and TcdB are exotoxins that bind to human intestinal epithelial cells and are responsible for inflammation, fluid and mucous secretion, as well as damage to the intestinal mucosa. Bile acids perform many functional roles in the GI tract, with one of the most important being maintenance of a healthy microbiome by inhibiting C. difficile growth. Primary bile acids, which are secreted by the liver into the intestines, promote germination of C. difficile spores and thereby increase the risk of recurrent CDI after successful treatment of an initial episode. On the other hand, secondary bile acids, which are produced by normal gut microbiota through metabolism of primary bile acids, do not induce C. difficile sporulation and therefore protect against recurrent disease. Since ibezapolstat treatment leads to minimal disruption of the gut microbiome, bacterial production of secondary bile acids continues which may contribute to an anti-recurrence effect. Beneficial effects of bile acids include a decrease in primary bile acids and an increase in secondary bile acids in patients with CDI, which was observed in the Company's Ph2a trial results and previously reported (CID, 2022). In the Ph2b trial, ibezapolstat-treated patients showed lower concentrations of fecal primary bile acids, and higher beneficial ratio of secondary to primary bile acids than vancomycin-treated patients.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of small molecule antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates with a Gram-positive selective spectrum (GPSS®) that blocks the active site of the Gram-positive specific bacterial enzyme DNA polymerase IIIC (pol IIIC), inhibiting DNA replication and leading to Gram-positive bacterial cell death. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin- resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin resistant Enterococcus (VRE), drug- resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP) and B. anthracis (anthrax; a Bioterrorism Category A Threat-Level pathogen). Acurx's lead product candidate, ibezapolstat, for the treatment of C. difficile Infection is Phase 3 ready with plans in progress to begin international clinical trials next year. The Company's preclinical pipeline includes development of an oral product candidate for treatment of ABSSSI (Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections), upon which a development program for treatment of inhaled anthrax is being planned in parallel.

To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about our future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives, and other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: whether ibezapolstat will benefit from the QIDP designation; whether ibezapolstat will advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis; whether the results of the clinical trials of ibezapolstat will warrant the submission of applications for marketing approval, and if so, whether ibezapolstat will receive approval from the FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies where approval is sought; whether, if ibezapolstat obtains approval, it will be successfully distributed and marketed; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward- looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Acurx disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as may be required by law.

