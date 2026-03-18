ACTO Launches AI Agents to Accelerate Field Excellence in Life Sciences with Intelligent Workflow Automation

New AI-powered workflow agents within the ACTO platform increase field team efficiency, consistency, and impact by streamlining tasks while keeping humans in control

TORONTO and NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTO, uniting human intelligence with empathetic AI in Life Sciences, today announced the launch of ACTO AI, a powerful new suite of 17 AI workflow agents designed to streamline and automate critical tasks across the ACTO platform. Built specifically for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech organizations, ACTO AI agents accelerate training development, certification, and content management for commercial learning and development teams. They also empower field managers, sales professionals, and medical science liaisons with faster information retrieval, more effective field coaching, and deeper data insights.

ACTO AI Screenshot Quiz Generation Trusted by 14 of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies, high-growth biotechs, and leading medtech organizations, ACTO is redefining how therapies reach patients after regulatory approval. We unite human intelligence with empathetic AI through our AI-powered Field Excellence Platform and AI SuperAgents to accelerate product launches, strengthen field execution, and deepen customer engagement.

ACTO AI Workflow Agents Impact

ACTO AI agents automate and streamline workflows that previously required a heavy manual lift:

Learning Program & Content Creation: Instantly accelerates the creation of training courses, scenarios, AI roleplay simulations, quizzes, certifications, and entire learning programs.





Instantly accelerates the creation of training courses, scenarios, AI roleplay simulations, quizzes, certifications, and entire learning programs. Certification: Streamlines the evaluation process, standardizing how certifications are reviewed and scored to ensure consistency across the organization.





Streamlines the evaluation process, standardizing how certifications are reviewed and scored to ensure consistency across the organization. Content Governance: Automates the most tedious parts of asset management, including nomenclature cleanup, identifying duplicate files, and managing content expiry dates.





Automates the most tedious parts of asset management, including nomenclature cleanup, identifying duplicate files, and managing content expiry dates. Coaching & Reporting: Automates the drafting and review of field coaching reports, ensuring feedback is captured and deployed without administrative lag.





Automates the drafting and review of field coaching reports, ensuring feedback is captured and deployed without administrative lag. Information Retrieval: Provides a natural-language search layer for end users to find critical content instantly within the platform.





Provides a natural-language search layer for end users to find critical content instantly within the platform. Strategic Insight: Adds a natural language layer on top of dashboards and field data that allows senior leaders to accelerate insights through conversational queries.

"ACTO AI workflow agents were inspired by what we've seen firsthand in the ACTO community—more than 50,000 field professionals and 5,000 administrators using the platform every day to drive field excellence," said Parth Khanna, CEO of ACTO. "Through thousands of customer conversations and hundreds of executive business reviews, we identified the high-friction workflows that consume valuable time and slow momentum around product launches, new hire onboarding, and field execution. We built ACTO AI workflow agents to eliminate that friction—helping our customers move beyond managing tasks to delivering real impact."

As life sciences organizations face increasing pressure to bring therapies and technologies to market faster despite growing human capital gaps, ACTO AI agents deliver intelligent workflow automation that keeps humans in control and drives measurable impact for field teams.

For more information or to request a demo, visit www.acto.com/AI

Visit www.acto.com , or follow ACTO on LinkedIn for the latest company announcements and news.

About ACTO

Trusted by 14 of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies, high-growth biotechs, and leading medtech organizations, ACTO is redefining how therapies reach patients after regulatory approval. We unite human intelligence with empathetic AI through our AI-powered Field Excellence Platform and AI SuperAgents to accelerate product launches, strengthen field execution, and deepen customer engagement. By elevating training and coaching while agentifying up to 30% of the work embedded in customer-facing roles, ACTO frees teams to focus on what matters most: human connection, judgment, and strategic execution. Built to meet the industry's highest regulatory standards, ACTO is FDA 21 CFR Part 11 validated and SOC 2 Type II certified. Learn more at www.acto.com.

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