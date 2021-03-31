Activism and Commitments to Accelerate Gender Equality Mark Conclusion of Generation Equality Forum in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Generation Equality Forum Mexico concluded today with a common feminist pathway and 2026 vision designed by civil society and youth, as well as new catalytic commitments for gender equality. These set the stage to pass the Forum's torch to its next step in Paris in June 2021.

The Forum in Mexico City, March 29-31, engaged over 10,000 people and over 250 speakers from 85 countries to reinvigorate action and movements for gender equality. Reflecting the spirit to involve a new generation, nearly half the participants were under 30 years old. The meeting took place amid growing concerns that COVID-19 has exacerbated a gender equality crisis, making action and investment on women's rights critical. A quarter century after the landmark Beijing Women's Conference and Platform for Action, the Forum aimed to re-ignite efforts for full implementation. The event launched the 'blue-print' of the Forum's Action Coalitions – multi-stakeholder partnerships who have identified the most catalytic actions required to accelerate gender equality in areas from economic rights to stopping violence against women. The full blue-print can be viewed here.



The final day of the Forum also showcased catalytic commitments to inspire global action:

Mexico's National Institute for Women (Inmujeres) in partnership with UN Women launched an initiative for an Alliance for Care Work in a bold effort to confront the care burden that impedes women's economic opportunity, and which has risen due to the pandemic;

Women Moving Millions – a global network of individual philanthropists – made a commitment to raise $100M to support the entirety of the Action Coalitions' agenda; and

to support the entirety of the Action Coalitions' agenda; and The Ford Foundation, the Equality Fund and the Government of Canada announced a feminist funding partnership including a $15M commitment from the Ford Foundation to the Equality Fund; plans to initiate a multistakeholder Global Alliance for Sustainable Feminist Movements; and a $10M commitment from Canada to the UN Trust Fund to End Violence against Women.

The Forum in Paris, France, will take place from June 30 to July 2. Efforts in Paris will advance and solidify commitments towards creating gender-equal societies as the world begins to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Forum in Mexico will be closed today by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Mexico and France, the Executive Director of UN Women, the President of Inmujeres, and representatives from civil society and youth.

Organizations interested in becoming a Generation Equality Forum commitment maker may view the FAQ or complete an expression of interest.





The Generation Equality Forum is a global gathering for gender equality convened by UN Women and co-hosted by the governments of Mexico and France in partnership with youth and civil society.

