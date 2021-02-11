ActiveProspect Acquires LeadsBridge

Acquisition expands its consent-based marketing platform globally

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveProspect, the SaaS platform for consent-based marketing, today announces the acquisition of LeadsBridge, the leading provider of integration software between major ad platforms like Facebook, Google, and LinkedIn and their clients' CRMs.

ActiveProspect, based in the U.S., and LeadsBridge, based in Europe, will now be an international team, servicing customers across many industries spanning the globe. LeadsBridge's integration services combined with ActiveProspect's lead optimization and compliance solutions accelerates ActiveProspect's vision of building a comprehensive platform for consent-based marketing, the practice of only contacting consumers that have given their prior express written consent to be contacted.

"This acquisition will help us better serve our customers in many ways," says Steve Rafferty, CEO of ActiveProspect. "Companies engaged in consent-based marketing must be able to add prospects to their CRM in real-time no matter where the consumer signs up. In addition, they need to be able to target potential prospects and optimize their campaigns with offline conversions. LeadsBridge helps in these areas by allowing customers to leverage their first party data and not use any third-party cookies, respecting the privacy of consumers. We are excited to join forces with the LeadsBridge team and expand both our team and customer base internationally."

"In this privacy-first era, LeadsBridge shares ActiveProspect's vision about the importance of consent-based marketing today," says Stefan Des, CEO of LeadsBridge. "That's why we are super excited to join forces with ActiveProspect; this is a great step forward that will allow us to expand and better serve our international customer base."

LeadsBridge helps thousands of companies automate their marketing and sales workflows by syncing leads from social platforms to CRMs, syncing audiences to target on advertising platforms, and syncing offline conversions to optimize campaigns. They are widely known for helping companies connect Facebook Lead Ads to their CRMs for real-time lead syncing.

About ActiveProspect

ActiveProspect is an Austin-based SaaS platform on a mission to make consent-based marketing the best method for customer acquisition. Our comprehensive product suite empowers companies across industries to take real-time action on their leads, protect themselves from litigation by documenting proof of consent, and save money by providing new levels of data insights and control. For more information, visit https://ActiveProspect.com .

About LeadsBridge

Founded in 2015, LeadsBridge is the leading provider of integration software between major ad platforms(like Facebook, Google, LinkedIn) and CRMs. LeadsBridge connects over 400 tools with the most popular advertising platforms and lead generation sources, including tailor-made integrations. For more information, visit https://leadsbridge.com .

