Activeport appoints Michael Glynn as Chief Operating & Commercial Officer

SYDNEY, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Activeport today announced the appointment of Michael Glynn as Chief Operating and Commercial Officer. Michael is a telecommunications executive with deep experience during the startup years of interTouch, Pacific Internet/PacNet, PIPE Networks, Megaport, Superloop and PCCW Global's NaaS Platform Console Connect, businesses that achieved multi-billion-dollar market capitalisations and generated hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue.

Michael Glynn

Michael has spent over 25 years helping create, scale and commercialise next-generation network platforms. The appointment marks a significant milestone for Activeport as it accelerates international revenue growth, scales recurring software revenue and expands its global channel and partner ecosystem.

Most recently, Michael spent seven years with PCCW Global building the Console Connect Platform into the industry's leading, multi award winning, software-defined Network-as-a-Service platform. He led the global go-to-market strategy and was the development business owner, launching Data Centre Interconnect, Connect to Cloud, Multi-Cloud, CloudRouter, Internet on Demand, and the Console Marketplace, expanding the platform across 60+ countries and enabling over 1,200 datacenters.

Michael has developed a global reputation as an innovator with exceptional insight, commercial execution capability with deep expertise in carrier, enterprise and wholesale connectivity.

At Activeport, Michael will drive company strategy, product direction, partnerships and market expansion, accelerating the company's growth across network automation, cloud connectivity, GPU orchestration, AI infrastructure and global carrier partnerships. As telcos, enterprise and data centre operators increasingly seek simple, software-defined solutions to manage these services, Activeport, with Michael's expertise behind it, is positioned to become a market leader.

Michael Glynn said:

"I'm excited to be joining Activeport at such a pivotal moment in the industry. As networks continue evolving towards software-defined and AI-enabled infrastructure, Activeport has built a highly differentiated orchestration platform for providers globally, not just existing networks but key multi-site data centres/infrastructure providers looking to launch their own platforms. I look forward to working with the Board and team to help accelerate Activeport's international growth and 'Activate' networks worldwide through intelligent automation."

The appointment further strengthens Activeport's leadership team as the company continues to expand across network automation, cloud connectivity, AI infrastructure and global carrier partnerships. As service providers increasingly seek more automated, software-defined and integrated digital infrastructure solutions, Activeport is focused on enabling carriers, data centre operators and strategic partners to deliver next-generation connectivity services at global scale.

About Activeport



Activeport (ASX:ATV) is emerging as a global leader in network automation software, enabling telecommunications carriers, data centre operators and enterprise customers to transform existing infrastructure into software-defined, self-service platforms. Its vendor-agnostic orchestration software automates connectivity across fibre, wireless, satellite and cloud environments, while also supporting emerging AI and GPU infrastructure use cases through scalable Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) and edge-to-cloud automation capabilities.

For more information, please visit: www.activeport.com.au

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981718/MGlynnphoto.jpg