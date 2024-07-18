Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market to be dominated by Oncology Segment to reach 190.11 Bn by 2030 - Says Maximize Market Research

PUNE, India, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Within the pharmaceutical sector, a specialized organization known as a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) offers a wide range of services that involve the development and production of APIs. The complexity of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) is increasing, small molecules are becoming more common, and cost-cutting measures are driving the rapid increase of outsourcing services in the pharmaceutical industry.

Maximize Market Research, a Healthcare business research firm has published a report on the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market. The total market size for the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market was USD 118.2 Bn in 2023 and is expected to grow at 7.06 percent CAGR through the forecast period by reaching nearly USD 19.11 Bn by 2030.

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market research provides in-depth details on important variables such as motivating factors and obstacles that are expected to determine the market's future growth. Along with a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, the report also includes available opportunities for stakeholders to invest in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market. Both qualitative and quantitative characteristics of the industry have also been covered in the report. The scope of the MMR report includes a thorough analysis of regional markets for the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market. The data from primary and secondary sources are combined to create a report that provides information on the conditions required for higher growth.

Market Size in 2023 USD 118.2Bn Market Size in 2030 USD 190.11 Bn CAGR 7.06 Percent Forecast Period 2024-2030 Base Year 2023 Number of Pages 229 No. of Tables 138 No. of Charts and Figures 193 Segment Covered By Product Type, Drug, Synthesis, Workflow, and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size, and Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

Highlights of the Report

CDMOs are playing an increasingly important role in the pharmaceutical industry, as they offer a cost-effective way for pharmaceutical companies to develop and manufacture APIs.

The demand for complex APIs, such as highly potent APIs (HP-APIs) and Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs), is driving the growth of the CDMO market.

The US is expected to maintain its leadership position in terms of innovation and high-value API CDMO services.

Increasing Demand for Oncology APIs to Drive Growth

The demand for cancer-active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) is being driven by the rising number of cancer patients globally, which presents a big potential for Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs). According to MMR analysis, globally there have been about 10 million cancer deaths and 20 million new cases in 2022, with estimates indicating that number will increase to 35 million cases by 2050. The need for customized APIs is rising as a result of this growth, and major pharmaceutical companies are depending more on CDMOs for their affordable manufacturing. Pharmaceutical firms benefit from measures provided by CDMOs, such as reduced manufacturing costs and improved production procedures. For instance, using CDMOs for outsourcing leads to a 30% reduction in manufacturing costs. Cancer APIs are now in a growth phase of their industrial life cycle, which is marked by intense competition and a high level of market concentration. Key Players in the CDMO, such as Lonza, Catalent, and Samsung Biologics, control the majority of the market share. A consistent supply of quality cancer APIs that satisfy strict regulatory criteria is guaranteed by their advanced production capabilities and significant investments in cutting-edge technology. Additionally, trade policy influences business profits and the whole economy, which makes international import-export a significant factor in the cancer API industry. For instance, the United States and the European Union's positive financial relations have made effortless international trade possible, increasing the availability of cancer APIs and helping in the worldwide battle against cancer.

Asia Pacific Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market to be Largest

The Asia Pacific Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market is characterized by a lower cost of manufacturing compared to other parts of the world. The reason behind this cost advantage is the much-reduced labor expenses in countries like China and India, where typical salaries in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry are lower than those in the US and Europe. Companies in the Asia-Pacific region develop APIs for barely, thanks to the difference in labor expenses. The Asia Pacific region offers cost advantages as well as a strong supply chain network. Under the vast networks of raw material suppliers that China and India have established, lead times and production costs are lowered. For example, China supplies more than 68% of India's bulk medication demand, guaranteeing a reliable and affordable raw material supply. The region also boasts a highly skilled workforce with a growing number of trained professionals in pharmaceutical sciences and chemical engineering. Educational institutions in India and China are producing over 300,000 graduates annually in relevant fields, ensuring a steady inflow of skilled labor into the industry. This skilled workforce is crucial for maintaining high-quality standards and innovation in API production. With subsidies, tax credits, and faster regulatory approvals, the Chinese government's "Made in China 2025" program and India's "Pharma Vision 2020" have established a favorable atmosphere for the production of pharmaceuticals.

Key Player Offerings

To meet the growing demand for CDMO Services, Lonza has built a bigger facility to make bioconjugates in Visp, Switzerland . This allows Lonza to work with more companies, including those just starting to develop new drugs.

. This allows Lonza to work with more companies, including those just starting to develop new drugs. Siegfried, a company that manufactures active ingredients for medicines acquired Grafton, Wisconsin (US) intending to develop a Siegfried Acceleration Hub for early-phase CDMO services to provide comprehensive support to customers in the pre-clinical and clinical development and manufacturing of Drug Substances.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Traditional Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (Traditional API)

Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HP-API)

Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC)

Other

By Application

Oncology

Hormonal

Glaucoma

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Other

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market Key Players

10x Genomics

Cambrex

Recipharm

Thermo Fisher Pantheon

Corden Pharma

Samsung Biologics

Lonza

Others

Key questions answered in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market are:

What is Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO?

What is the current growth rate of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO market?

Who are the key players in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market?

What are the factors affecting growth in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market?

Who held the largest market share in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market?

What is the demand pattern for the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market?

What are the key trends in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market?

What are the growth prospects in developing countries for the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market?

Which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth and why in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segment | 2024−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, Drug, Synthesis, Workflow, Application, and Region.

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region in a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER's analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:

Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market: The market size in 2023 was worth US $ 6.04 Bn at a CAGR of 9 % and it is expected to reach US $ 11.05 Bn in 2030.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market: The market size was valued at USD 88.89 Bn. in 2022 and the total Pharmaceutical Logistics revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 164.61 Bn.

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: The market size was valued at USD 9.8 Billion in 2023 and the total Antibody Drug Conjugates revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 22.5 Billion by 2030.

ADC Technology Market: The market size was valued at USD 7.60 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14.44 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.6 %.

US over the Counter Pharmaceuticals Market: The market size was valued at USD 42.50 Billion in 2023 and the total US over the Counter Pharmaceuticals revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 62.24 Billion in 2030.

