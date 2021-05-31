Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market worth $ 281.90 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.65 % CAGR: Verified Market Research™

The growth of the market can be primarily credited to an upswing in the number of chronic diseases, an increase in a number of geriatric populations, increasing utilization for biopharmaceuticals, and rising investments in R&D for drug manufacturing

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market" By Molecule (Small Molecule and Large Molecule), By Application (Pain management, Respiratory Diseases, Diabetes & Others), By Type (Innovative APIs and Generic APIs), By Type of manufacturer (Captive Manufacturers and Merchant Manufacturers), By Type of Drug (Prescription Drugs and Over the Counter Drugs), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market was valued at USD 181.68 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 281.90 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.65% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Overview

An important driver for growth of the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) market is the rise in the incidences of chronic diseases. Certain key facts from the WHO state that, "CVDs (Cardiovascular Diseases) are the number 1 cause of death globally: more people die annually from CVDs than from any other cause. An estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2016, representing 31% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% are due to heart attack and stroke." 10 million deaths were caused by cancer in 2020, whereas Asthma, the most common chronic disease found in children was responsible for 461000 deaths in 2019.

The increasing number of these diseases calls for a variety of drugs of treat them, which in turn is responsible for the expanding of Global Active Pharmaceutical Market. Another important growth driver is the rise in geriatric population around the world. According to the United Nations there were 703 million people aged 65 and above worldwide in 2019. Such a high number of geriatric population gives way for contracting a lot of chronic and acute diseases which would require newer drugs to mitigate their effects, thus leading to a rise in the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market.

Key Developments in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market

Pfizer (US) signed a multi-year agreement with Gilead Sciences to manufacture and supply Gilead's antiviral drug (Remdesivir) for the treatment of COVID-19 in 2020.

Novartis ( Switzerland ) acquired, and agreed to enter in a manufacturing and supply agreement with Aspen's Japanese operations to consolidate its position in the global generics and off-patent medicines market in 2020.

) acquired, and agreed to enter in a manufacturing and supply agreement with Japanese operations to consolidate its position in the global generics and off-patent medicines market in 2020. Boehringer Ingelheim ( Germany ), to widen its oncology product portfolio, acquired Northern Biologics, which focuses on therapeutic antibodies targeting the tumor microenvironment in April 2020 .

The major players in the market are Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Albemarle Corporation, Viatris Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market On the basis of Molecule, Application, Type, Type of manufacturer and Type of Drug and Geography.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market by Molecule

Small Molecule



Large Molecule

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market by Application

Pain management



Respiratory Diseases



Diabetes



Cardiovascular Disease



Communicable Diseases



Oncology



Other Therapeutic Applications (Orthopedics, Urology and Nephrology, Ophthalmology, Pulmonology, Women's Health, and Gastroenterology)

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market by Type

Innovative APIs



Generic APIs

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market by Type of Manufacturers

Captive Manufacturers



Merchant Manufacturers

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market by Type of Drug

Prescription Drugs



Over the Counter Drugs

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research