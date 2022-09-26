Active Optical Cable Market to Reach Value of US$ 15.21 Billion by 2031, States TMR Study

The active optical cable market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2022-2031





WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global active optical cable market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 15.21 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Furthermore, the assessment by TMR notes that the market for active optical cable is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.

Major active optical cable manufacturers across the globe are focusing on the development of technologically advanced products. Hence, they are seen investing sizable amounts in R&Ds. Furthermore, a rise in the focus of enterprises on launch of next-gen products as per the requirements of end-users is boosting the growth rate of the active optical cable market, notes a TMR study.

Active Optical Cable Market: Key Findings

The demand for fast speed of communication and image & sound resolution is being increasing in the recent years globally. Thus, this situation has led to rising need for high-speed transmission across a broad range of industries including the BFSI, retail, IT & telecommunication, and consumer electronics in the recent years. This factor is expected to drive the sales growth in the global active optical cable market during the forecast period, note analysts of a TMR study.

Due to limitations of traditional copper cables in the transmission of swift speed and length together with excessive EMI interference affecting the operation of medical equipment and machine tools, the demand for advanced solutions such as active optical cables is being rising in the recent years across the globe, notes a TMR outlook. One of the benefits of active optical cables includes their ability to offer dependable high-speed data between point-of-sale (POS) systems and varied peripherals such as scanners display & touch screens, printers, and credit-debit card terminals connected in distant locations in a commercial space. Hence, rising product adoption owing to its varied benefits is resulting into profitable prospects in the global active optical cable market, according to an assessment by TMR.

Active Optical Cable Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the product demand from high performance computing (HPC) systems and devices is anticipated to drive sales of the active optical cable market





Rise in the application of high speed data transmission to achieve high level of connectivity is boosting the growth of the active optical cable market

Active Optical Cable Market: Regional Analysis

The active optical cable market in North America is prognosticated to gain prodigious growth prospects during the forecast period owing to surge in the use of active optical cables by key companies engaged in the data production and data consumption including Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft.





is prognosticated to gain prodigious growth prospects during the forecast period owing to surge in the use of active optical cables by key companies engaged in the data production and data consumption including Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft. Players in the active optical cable market are expected to attract lucrative prospects in Europe and Asia Pacific in the near future. The market growth in these regions is ascribed to factors such as increase in the regional needs for high speed data for remote working, online education, big data, cloud technology, enterprise-grade networks, and artificial intelligence-drive mechanisms.

Active Optical Cable Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

3M Company

Company Coherent Corp. ((II-VI Incorporated)

BizLink Group

Amphenol Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Dell Inc

Datatronix

FS.COM Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Hitachi Cable , Ltd

, Ltd NVIDIA Corporation

Molex, LLC

Siemon Company

Samtec

T&S Communication Co, Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd (Sumitomo Electric Group)

Tyco Electronics Corporation (TE Connectivity Ltd)

Active Optical Cable Market Segmentation

Bit-rate

2 Gbps-25 Gbps



26 Gbps-50 Gbps



51 Gbps-100 Gbps



Above 100 Gbps

Form Factor

QSFP



QSFP DD



SFP



SFP+



CXP



Others (Mini SAS HD, CFP, etc.)

Application

Data Center



High Performance Computing



Broadcasting



Enterprise Storage



Others (Industrial Controls & Instrumentation, External Storage Connections, etc.)

End-use Industry

IT & Telecommunication



Aerospace & Defense



Automotive & Transportation



Consumer Electronics



BFSI



Media & Entertainment



Retail



Others (Healthcare, Industrial, etc.)

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and South America

